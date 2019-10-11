New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors
A new app has been launched to help locals and tourists navigate their way through the scenic Cape Winelands District.
It covers everything from boozy brunch spots, markets, hiking trails and the best accommodation in the region.
App users now have a central platform on which to check out all the unique experience available and hidden gems to explore.
The app was created by the Cape Winelands District Municipality and is free to download.
The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto says the app aims to boost local tourism in the region.
There are definitely a thousand things to do, and only then may you have some wine.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
We've got beautiful mountains, we've got the big sky, we've got friendly skilled and talented people.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
It's about getting people, and especially the long-haul traveller, into not just the city but also the rural areas of the Cape Winelands.Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
