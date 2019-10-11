New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
Thursgays with PJ smith - Muizenberg Festival
Keeping your Organic Food Garden Healthy During the summer
Rebuilding CPT’s local Lingerie Industry
Why so many South Africans in Mauritius?
Go Eco Friendly for your back to school shopping
South Africans doing great things - Conn Bertish
Profile Interview; Lorna Maseko
11 October 2019.
Market Commentary
Significance of US sanctions against the Guptas
Boardroom drama for 4Sight as audit chair quits
The Flash Word - Amira VS Pascale - 11 Oct 2019
Eliud Kipchoge attempts first-ever marathon under two hours
Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions
Comedy with Jason Goliath
Scotland to fight moves to cancel Japan match
947 Gig Guide Weekend 12-13 Oct 2019
Single Parents helping hands organisation offering support to parents in need
947 Gig Guide Friday and Saturday 11-12 Oct 2019
The Book Review
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Africa
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
View all World
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
View all Sport
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices. 11 October 2019 1:51 PM
'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests' Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas. 11 October 2019 1:33 PM
US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador at U.S. Mission in South Africa David Young outlines details of the sanctions. 11 October 2019 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains. 11 October 2019 4:59 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019 John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 11 October 2019 4:53 PM
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”. 11 October 2019 3:23 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019 John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 11 October 2019 4:53 PM
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”. 11 October 2019 3:23 PM
Spike in SA women enrolling for self-defence classes, says academy More women from across the country are empowering themselves by signing up for Krav Maga training at this defence academy. 11 October 2019 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains. 11 October 2019 4:59 PM
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships "You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town," says Investment Analyst Lulama Qongqo. 11 October 2019 3:11 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Business

New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors

11 October 2019 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Winelands
Cape Winelands District
APP
local economy
visitors
There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains.

A new app has been launched to help locals and tourists navigate their way through the scenic Cape Winelands District.

It covers everything from boozy brunch spots, markets, hiking trails and the best accommodation in the region.

App users now have a central platform on which to check out all the unique experience available and hidden gems to explore.

The app was created by the Cape Winelands District Municipality and is free to download.

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto says the app aims to boost local tourism in the region.

There are definitely a thousand things to do, and only then may you have some wine.

Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality

We've got beautiful mountains, we've got the big sky, we've got friendly skilled and talented people.

Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality

It's about getting people, and especially the long-haul traveller, into not just the city but also the rural areas of the Cape Winelands.

Jo-Anne Otto, Deputy director of communications - Cape Winelands District Municipality

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


11 October 2019 4:59 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Winelands
Cape Winelands District
APP
local economy
visitors

More from Local

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019

11 October 2019 4:53 PM

John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nianell.jpg

#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell

11 October 2019 3:23 PM

The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181126 Pravin Gordhan6

Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations

11 October 2019 1:51 PM

On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

waterfront-1.jpg

Celebs to hit the high seas for local good causes

11 October 2019 1:14 PM

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson is one of the celebrities taking part in this year's Great Optimist Race in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190524zuma5gif

'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'

11 October 2019 1:12 PM

A Jacob Zuma's supporter, Nkosentsha Shezi rubbishes the corruption and other charges upheld against the former president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EdwinCameron_03458

All of our indigenous languages are under threat from English - Justice Cameron

11 October 2019 9:46 AM

Edwin Cameron says the Stellenbosch University language policy judgment was written 'with sore hearts'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mc-helpup-inset-3jpg

Thousands of bags of garbage cleared from Black River

11 October 2019 8:26 AM

Non-profit 'Help Up' founder Georgia McTaggart says it uses volunteers and employs homeless people to help clean up the waste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma atul gupta

Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government

10 October 2019 5:15 PM

U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171114grooteschuurhospitaljpg

Facebook page celebrates everyday heroes at Groote Schuur hospital

10 October 2019 5:12 PM

Everyone plays an important role, from the medical technicians to doctors, kitchen staff to porters and nurses to night-watchmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child abuse generic

Community group covers bail for PE mom who castrated her child's alleged rapist

10 October 2019 4:27 PM

Community organisation Enough is Enough says the mother did not deserve to be locked up while the alleged killer rapist is free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

180220-guptas-atuledjpg

All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas

11 October 2019 3:54 PM

News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150210nomzamo-spaza.jpg

Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships

11 October 2019 3:11 PM

"You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town," says Investment Analyst Lulama Qongqo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130725Medupi 1.jpg

Ramaphosa says Eskom's new power plants are 'crown jewels' and won't be sold

11 October 2019 1:20 PM

The president has put to bed any speculation that debt-ridden Eskom would be sold as part of an economic rescue plan for SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

growthjpg

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lending-moneyjpg

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help-drowningjpg

South Africans are drowning in debt but still clamouring for credit

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Loans sharks are having a field day and there's an organised crime element, says personal finance journalist Maya Fischer-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160303DSTVDecoder.jpg

MultiChoice boss apologises for not warning DStv subscribers on billing changes

10 October 2019 4:00 PM

MultiChoice CEO Mark Rayner concedes that the service should have given subscribers a heads up about the new billing system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-african-passportjpg

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renault-kwidpng

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu-myeni-saajpg

Myeni's new pro bono lawyer granted postponement to get up to speed on case

10 October 2019 1:32 PM

Former SAA boss Dudu Myeni has been a no-show in court this week, claiming she could not afford to travel to Pretoria from KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships

Business

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

Sport World

US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa

Politics

EWN Highlights

US-China trade talks 'productive' as hopes mount for mini-deal

11 October 2019 8:50 PM

Furious with Turkey, EU threatens sanctions, arms embargo

11 October 2019 8:15 PM

Makhura says his legacy won't be diminished by personnel decisions

11 October 2019 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA