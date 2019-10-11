Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will attempt to run the first-ever marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

It's the Kenyan long-distance runner's second attempt, two years after he fell 25 seconds short.

Kipchoge's world record is two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, which he set in September last year.

Because of the assisted conditions, it will not be considered a world record if he succeeds to bust the two-hour barrier.

A last run with the guys, ready to go!@INEOS159 pic.twitter.com/w0QA9vKaRS — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 11, 2019

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is among the 41-strong team of pacemakers that will be assisting Kipchoge in his attempt this weekend.

Tiernan tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that supporting Kipchoge in his audacious record attempt is something he agreed to without hesitation.

Tiernan says he's optimistic that it will be the perfect set-up for Kipchoge to achieve his quest.

It's been amazing. The fact that we have 40 of the world's athletes to help out this one guy to break this barrier that even two years ago almost seemed impossible. Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Breaking a two-hour marathon is an amazing feat and you want to be as involved in it as you possibly can. Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

We're all in great shape for it and all looking forward to being a part of it. Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Everyone has so much confidence that he can do it. Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Listen to the star runner chat about their preparation on Afternoon Drive on John Maytham: