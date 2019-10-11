Streaming issues? Report here
Thursgays with PJ smith - Muizenberg Festival
Keeping your Organic Food Garden Healthy During the summer
Rebuilding CPT’s local Lingerie Industry
Why so many South Africans in Mauritius?
Go Eco Friendly for your back to school shopping
South Africans doing great things - Conn Bertish
Profile Interview; Lorna Maseko
11 October 2019.
Market Commentary
Significance of US sanctions against the Guptas
Boardroom drama for 4Sight as audit chair quits
The Flash Word - Amira VS Pascale - 11 Oct 2019
Eliud Kipchoge attempts first-ever marathon under two hours
Fixing Eskom: Home truths and unavoidable actions
Comedy with Jason Goliath
Scotland to fight moves to cancel Japan match
947 Gig Guide Weekend 12-13 Oct 2019
Single Parents helping hands organisation offering support to parents in need
947 Gig Guide Friday and Saturday 11-12 Oct 2019
The Book Review
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958's Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958's Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices. 11 October 2019 1:51 PM
'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests' Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas. 11 October 2019 1:33 PM
US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa Chargé d'Affaires and Acting Ambassador at U.S. Mission in South Africa David Young outlines details of the sanctions. 11 October 2019 7:31 AM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here's how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains. 11 October 2019 4:59 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019 John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 11 October 2019 4:53 PM
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, "Life Simplified". 11 October 2019 3:23 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019 John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 11 October 2019 4:53 PM
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, "Life Simplified". 11 October 2019 3:23 PM
Spike in SA women enrolling for self-defence classes, says academy More women from across the country are empowering themselves by signing up for Krav Maga training at this defence academy. 11 October 2019 12:34 PM
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains. 11 October 2019 4:59 PM
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships "You're getting the same price that you would get if you went to town," says Investment Analyst Lulama Qongqo. 11 October 2019 3:11 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

11 October 2019 5:50 PM
by
Austria
Eliud Kipchoge
sub-two hour marathon
world record
Kipchoge
marathon runner
pacing team
Patrick Tiernan
Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will attempt to run the first-ever marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday.

It's the Kenyan long-distance runner's second attempt, two years after he fell 25 seconds short.

Kipchoge's world record is two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, which he set in September last year.

Because of the assisted conditions, it will not be considered a world record if he succeeds to bust the two-hour barrier.

Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is among the 41-strong team of pacemakers that will be assisting Kipchoge in his attempt this weekend.

Tiernan tells CapeTalk's John Maytham that supporting Kipchoge in his audacious record attempt is something he agreed to without hesitation.

Tiernan says he's optimistic that it will be the perfect set-up for Kipchoge to achieve his quest.

It's been amazing. The fact that we have 40 of the world's athletes to help out this one guy to break this barrier that even two years ago almost seemed impossible.

Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Breaking a two-hour marathon is an amazing feat and you want to be as involved in it as you possibly can.

Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

We're all in great shape for it and all looking forward to being a part of it.

Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Everyone has so much confidence that he can do it.

Patrick Tiernan, Australian runner

Listen to the star runner chat about their preparation on Afternoon Drive on John Maytham:


typhoon-hagibispng

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

11 October 2019 2:04 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958's Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.

Read More

190116-federer-edjpg

Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets

10 October 2019 2:41 PM

The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.

Read More

191004siyagif

Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China

10 October 2019 1:17 PM

Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).

Read More

blue-bulls-twitterjpg

SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team

9 October 2019 5:02 PM

If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.

Read More

191008 Damian Willemse Boks

Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory

8 October 2019 2:07 PM

South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.

Read More

140714-Ryan-Stramrood.jpg

Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker

7 October 2019 3:37 PM

Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.

Read More

rugbyjpg

Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy

4 October 2019 1:50 PM

South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.

Read More

bok2jpg

'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'

4 October 2019 8:04 AM

Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.

Read More

170830-etzebethedjpg

Is Etzebeth race scandal hampering Boks performance in Japan?

3 October 2019 4:30 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission is planning to take the 27-year-old to task over the allegations in the Equality Court.

Read More

170915ebengif

SAHRC explains why it's taking Eben Etzebeth to the Equality Court

2 October 2019 4:22 PM

The SA Human Rights Commission says the allegations facing Springbok rugby player Eben Etzebeth must be tested in a court of law.

Read More

