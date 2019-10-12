Streaming issues? Report here
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'

12 October 2019 10:59 AM
Arms deal
Corruption charges against Jacob Zuma
Schabir Shaik
Arms manufacturer Thales
Former president Jacob Zuma
jacob zuma trial
Xolani Dube
Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power.

Many South Africans met the news that Jacob Zuma is scheduled to stand next week on 15 October, with disbelief.

There have after all been years of delays in bringing the case to court - the disgraced former president faces charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering relating to payments from French arms company Thales made to him through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted in 2005.

RELATED: 'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'

On Friday, a full bench of the KwaZulu-Natal High Court found that Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were equally complicit in causing the delay.

The court dismissed the application for a permanent stay in prosecution by the former president and co-accused Thales.

RELATED: Analyst explains link between Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales

CapeTalk's Abongile Nzelenzele Dube gets the input of Xolani Dube, political analyst with the Xubera Institute of Research and Development.

Dube describes Zuma as the "godfather" of local politics, produced and until recently, protected by the ANC.

There is always one godfather that African politics produces and in our country, we have produced JZ and fortunately or unfortunately, we have produced a very sophisticated godfather in our politics.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

The question on everyone's lips - will Zuma appeal? And does he have the funds to do so?

Dube has a scathing response:

In South Africa we have lots of poor people but we are supposed to always go to court and finance their (politicians') cases.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

If he (Zuma) is telling us that he's got no money it's clearly an indication that South African politicians, they are taking us for a ride to say we have to finance even their ways of fighting against the allegations of their ill-deeds, against us!

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Dube goes on to say that, in fact, this trial is not about Jacob Zuma the individual, but about the organisation of the ANC which allowed him to become president and stay in power.

Bear in mind the people who are protecting this individual, the people who made this individual so powerful is the organisation that is in power.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

If Jacob Zuma is going to trial, or to jail, here it is about the image, the morality, the ethics of the ANC. Because Zuma, he's the representative of the whole.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

According to Dube, South Africans need to have a conversation about their relationship with the ruling party. That can only be effective however, if there is a discussion first about the country's electoral system.

If we have that discourse it will also mean a discourse that says, look the electoral system is very disempowering because South Africans have been waiting for justice for the past 15 years, or ten years and we are not even sure that Jacob Zuma, come Tuesday, is not going to appeal because he's a man of Stalingrad approach.

Xolani Dube - Political Analyst with Xubera Institute of Research and Development.

If we can have that conversation, that's also how we can protect these institutions that need to mete out justice against those who do evil things in our society.

Xolani Dube - Political Analyst with Xubera Institute of Research and Development.

We must not be excited because that would show that we are vulnerable in that we have to say, this organisation can protect someone who's rogue and even make that individual a president which means that they can also bring us someone else who is rogue and after ten years they can say that person was not fit.

Xolani Dube, Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

Listen to Dube's impassioned argument below:


