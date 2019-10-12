Streaming issues? Report here
eBafana Xbox player Ryan Bastos
CHEFS - Jenny Ward
Book Review: Sankomota: An Ode in One Album by Phehello Mofokeng
The use of indegenious languages in literature
Whats on
Parenting Feature: Parenting Expert, Nikki Bush
TKO Last 16 Draw Is Finalised
Happening in the Arts: Handmade Contemporary Fair 2019
CURRENT AFFAIRS WITH JOHN VLISMAS
Mental Health and year-end burn out.
FOOD FEATURE: Brik at The Fire station; 16 Baker Street, Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Zuma trial starts next week
Car Infotainment Systems
Golden Oldies Aerobic Marathon
World Arthritis Day (WAD)
END Fund and Ending Neglected Diseases to Enable Africa's Prosperity
Camping on a budget
The Outdoor Report
Thursgays with PJ smith - Muizenberg Festival
Keeping your Organic Food Garden Healthy During the summer
Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year

12 October 2019 2:40 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Fireworks
New Years Eve fireworks
Guy Fawkes
Alderman JP Smith
Diwali celebrations
Fireworks ban
The City won't be offering designated fireworks sites for traditional celebrations this year, partly due to public opposition.

The City of Cape Town has announced that it is not offering designated sites for fireworks this year.

Traditionally, a number of sites would be earmarked for fireworks festivities during the celebration of Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year.

A statement by Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says the decision is partly due to public opposition to the use of fireworks.

There have been growing calls over the years to ban the practise, especially from pet owners and nature lovers.

RELATED: Our relationship with nature during the festive season

Smith also cites the cost of deploying staff and resources to manage designated fireworks areas.

He notes that it's only national government that can ban the import, production and sale of fireworks or restrict usage by age.

Given that there will be no designated sites this year, the City appeals to residents to please refrain from setting off fireworks.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Members of the public with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks should report this to the City’s Public Emergency Call Centre on 107 from a landline, or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or to the South African Police Service on 10111.

JP Smith, Mayco member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

