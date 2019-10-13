#NotHopeless: Changing attitudes towards the homeless
I was a drug addict for about 15 years. I was thrown out by family, nobody wanted me. I landed up on the street.Zulfah Boyce, Graduate of U-Turn programme
That's how Zulfah Boyce starts the story of her journey as a homeless person who's now moved on to become a rehabilitated addict and a sales consultant with the help of the U-Turn programme in Cape Town.
On Weekend Breakfast she relates how, after losing all hope in people, being given a U-Turn voucher by a stranger changed her life.
The non-governmental organisation provides support for people living on the streets, including rehabilitation and skills training.
It's also working to change the public perception of the homeless through its #NotHopeless photo campaign.
They welcomed me with open arms... You feel like you belong to a family because all the people there are homeless.Zulfah Boyce, Graduate of U-Turn programme
RELATED: [LISTEN] Homeless woman on why she's fighting CoCT's 'vagrant fines'
Boyce took part in a rehabilitation programme and attended U-Turn's workshops where she learned to cut up unsellable second-hand clothing which is then sold to clients like mechanics.
Now, she's been clean for four years and is employed as a sales consultant.
She says to get off the street, homeless people have to want a better life and then, to never give up.
You can do anything you put your mind to, you must believe that you are worth something in this life.Zulfah Boyce, Graduate of U-Turn programme
Partnership development manager Rowen Ravera explains that the programme is multi-phased, starting with basic needs relief like food and clothing and then, while building a relationship of trust, fostering a culture of accountability.
U-turn pays for accommodation at shelters and manages addicts' rehabilitation as outpatients.
It's through that process that we're able to screen people for drug and alcohol rehab. We partner with really great organisations across the city like Loaves and Fishes, like the Carpenter Shop which is now called Hope Exchange, like Matrix Parkwood for outpatient rehab.Rowen Ravera, Partnership development manager - U-Turn
She says their high rehabilitation rate has even made the South African Medical Research Council "sit up and pay attention".
Our rehab rate is currently sitting at around 80% whereas the average is around 30-40%.Rowen Ravera, Partnership development manager - U-Turn
However, as the relapse rate of rehabilitated addicts is traditionally high, U-Turn also includes another step in the recovery process - its Life Change programme provides sheltered work-based opportunities to participants for up to 18 months through a city-wide franchise of second-hand clothing shops.
Here they learn skills like computer literacy and business communication.
All of those shops are managed from the top down by people who are on our programme - it's really a training ground.Rowen Ravera, Partnership development manager - U-Turn
For more information and to purchase U-Turn vouchers, visit homeless.org.za.
Listen to the inspiring conversation with Boyce and Ravera below:
More from Local
Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year
The City won't be offering designated fireworks sites for traditional celebrations this year, partly due to public opposition.Read More
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'
Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power.Read More
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors
There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019
John Maytham's three book picks for the week.Read More
#OnTheYellowCouch with singer, and now author, Nianell
The SAMA award winner is turning her hand to writing with the release of her first book, “Life Simplified”.Read More
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations
On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.Read More
Celebs to hit the high seas for local good causes
CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson is one of the celebrities taking part in this year's Great Optimist Race in Cape Town.Read More
'There is no case here, no corruption charge, it is just a political vendetta'
A Jacob Zuma's supporter, Nkosentsha Shezi rubbishes the corruption and other charges upheld against the former president.Read More
All of our indigenous languages are under threat from English - Justice Cameron
Edwin Cameron says the Stellenbosch University language policy judgment was written 'with sore hearts'.Read More
Thousands of bags of garbage cleared from Black River
Non-profit 'Help Up' founder Georgia McTaggart says it uses volunteers and employs homeless people to help clean up the waste.Read More