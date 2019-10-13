All systems go for final matric exams, but is your child ready?

Exams quality assurance body Umalusi has announced it's all systems go for this year's national senior certificate exams.

But is your child ready and how best can they use the ten days remaining to prepare for the start of their final matric exams?

RELATED: Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams

CapeTalk's Zain Johnson speaks to Nola Payne, head of the faculty of information technology at the Independent Institute of Education (IIE).

She says it's important to identify sections of work the candidate is weaker in and consider getting the help of a tutor or a fellow-matric student who has mastered the subject matter.

Time-table planning is also essential and although the exams are at least a day or two apart, this doesn't allow space for non-essential work.

There's no time between exams to revise everything. The day before should really be a day for a quick go-through of important points and working on past papers. Nola Payne, Head of ICT faculty - IIE

Payne urges parents themselves to be calm in the face of the stressful period ahead. This includes not getting angry if there's a perception that the student is wasting time on things like messaging or phone chats.

Don't be angry, because that raises the kids' anxiety as well. Nola Payne, Head of ICT faculty - IIE

Don't resort to confiscating the phone because this will be seen as a punishment and at around 18 years of age they're pretty grown-up after all.

She suggests coming to a mutual arrangement which can be understood as supportive because it helps them focus on studying.

For example, you've got a three-hour study period in the morning - switch the phone off, put it in the kitchen while you're studying in the bedroom and using it again will be part of your break. Nola Payne, Head of ICT faculty - IIE

Proper diet and hydration is also important and Payne suggest building snacks and drinks of water into the study schedule.

For more on ways to support your child through the stressful exam period, take a listen: