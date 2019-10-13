[LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick?
There are many musicians who dabble in business sidelines to boost their precarious income, but it's unusual for a performing artist to leave the industry for agriculture.
That's exactly what rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule did.
The former solo artist and member of hip hop group Morafe joins Refiloe Mpakanyane for the Sunday profile.
He says his father raised him as a farmer where he grew up in North West - then Bophuthatswana - instilling in him a love of agriculture.
It was as a student, and musician, that it struck him during research for a presentation how enormous the food industry is.
I realised, people don't realise this food business has 7-billion customers every day! I thought, 'I'll be crazy not to join this thing right now!'.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
Right then and there I made the decision I'm going into farming.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
I've always been advocating for farmers and 15 years down the line I'm very happy that I took this journey because there's so much to look forward to in the future.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
RELATED: Are We Ready For Land Distribution? Asks Mo Molemi
Molemi has also come full circle in the world of the arts - he's been appointed a board member of the Mmabana arts centre in Mafikeng, which he credits with providing not only himself, but many other youngsters with the opportunity to hone their talents.
In the last 25 years though he says, the project has been neglected and he's determined to restore it to its glory days.
Every single kid in Mafikeng had an opportunity to become something... Dramatists, musicians, sportsmen and women, we all grew out of that centre.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
I always tell people it is our generation that has the responsibility to fix things and to also deliver economic freedom.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
Our generation will be judged very badly if we are the generation that destroyed everything that was good about who we were as a people.Motlapele "Mo' Molemi" Morule, Farmer and former rapper
Listen to Molemi's reminiscences about the music industry and his plans for the future here:
Image from Mo'Molemi Facebook page
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick?
