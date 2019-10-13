Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market

Streaming issues? Report here
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958's Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958's Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics' Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power. 12 October 2019 10:59 AM
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices. 11 October 2019 1:51 PM
'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests' Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas. 11 October 2019 1:33 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here's how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
#NotHopeless: Changing attitudes towards the homeless LeadSA: Zulfah Boyce relates her journey with U-Turn, which supports the homeless with rehabilitation and skills training. 13 October 2019 11:24 AM
Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year The City won't be offering designated fireworks sites for traditional celebrations this year, partly due to public opposition. 12 October 2019 2:40 PM
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics' Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power. 12 October 2019 10:59 AM
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa. 13 October 2019 3:34 PM
[LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick? The former Morafe member on the memory of Motswako 'king' HHP, the lure of agriculture and his generation's responsibility to SA. 13 October 2019 2:24 PM
All systems go for final matric exams, but is your child ready? The Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne shares useful tips on exam preparation for both candidates and their parents. 13 October 2019 12:50 PM
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa. 13 October 2019 3:34 PM
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains. 11 October 2019 4:59 PM
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market

13 October 2019 3:34 PM
by
Bo Kaap
halal certified
Africa Halaal Week
Muslim tourism market
Muslim tourists
CrescentRating
Cape Malay community
Fazal Bahardeen
CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa.

When the 2019 Africa Halaal Week conference opened in Cape Town, Mayco member for Economic Opportunities James Vos made a point of telling delegates that the Cape Malay community makes up around a quarter of the population.

With its rich Muslim history, the Mother City is ideally positioned to capitalise on the Muslim travel market, which the MasterCard–CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index lists as one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global industry.

RELATED: Cape Town's will release new plans to involve communities in tourism offerings

On Weekend Breakfast, Zain Johnson chats to founder and chief operating officer of CrescentRating, Fazal Bahardeen about the particular needs of the Muslim tourist.

He points out that it's not just about providing Halaal food as some tourism operators seem to think, although assuring Muslim visitors they can access the right food and prayer facilities is the first step.

Once you have taken away that worry about where to eat and where to pray they'll enjoy whatever the destination has to offer in terms of tourism products. Muslims are also looking for local Muslim experiences.

Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and CEO - CrescentRating

This is where Cape Town with its historic Bo Kaap has a lot to offer. Some residents already provide an "at home" experience where tourists can cook and enjoy a meal with a family. Bahardeen would like to see an expansion of this unique service.

Especially younger Muslims are looking for what they call authentic experiences

Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and CEO - CrescentRating

He singles out one particular mistake made by the hospitality industry, where restaurants proclaim they're "Halaal-friendly".

When it comes to food there is nothing called Halaal-friendly food - either it's Halaal or it's not. Of course services can be Halaal-friendly.

Fazal Bahardeen, Founder and CEO - CrescentRating

For more on the growing Muslim travel sector, listen to the conversation with Bahardeen below:

