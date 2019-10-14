First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm
Polkadraai Strawberry farm in Stellenbosch, is the first recipient of a commercial licence in the country, to cultivate cannabis for medical use.
The licence issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), will allow them to produce 20 tonnes of of dried cannabis in their 46 thousand square meter Greenhouse facility.
The dagga grown will be used in a variety of ways, such as in anti-anxiety medication and in food supplements.
This announcement follows the 2018 legalisation of private use of cannabis by adults in a private dwelling in South Africa.
A co-owners of Polkadraai Farm, Leslie Zettler talks to Refilwe Moloto about the groundbreaking move.
The licence is exclusively for growing marijuana and not for manufacturing any end products for sale or consumption.
Take a listen:
More from Business
This company turns recycled stones into tree-free, waterproof paper
Tree-free paper? Australian entrepreneurs Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse explain how their company produces paper without using timber.Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market
CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa.Read More
New Cape Winelands app offers a comprehensive to-do-list for visitors
There are a thousand things to do in the Cape Winelands District in addition to enjoying great wine, an official explains.Read More
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.Read More
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to roll out spaza shops of their own in the townships
"You’re getting the same price that you would get if you went to town," says Investment Analyst Lulama Qongqo.Read More
Ramaphosa says Eskom's new power plants are 'crown jewels' and won't be sold
The president has put to bed any speculation that debt-ridden Eskom would be sold as part of an economic rescue plan for SA.Read More
How to start saving and investing money
Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.Read More
Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do
Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.Read More