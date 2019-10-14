First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm

Polkadraai Strawberry farm in Stellenbosch, is the first recipient of a commercial licence in the country, to cultivate cannabis for medical use.

The licence issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), will allow them to produce 20 tonnes of of dried cannabis in their 46 thousand square meter Greenhouse facility.

The dagga grown will be used in a variety of ways, such as in anti-anxiety medication and in food supplements.

This announcement follows the 2018 legalisation of private use of cannabis by adults in a private dwelling in South Africa.

A co-owners of Polkadraai Farm, Leslie Zettler talks to Refilwe Moloto about the groundbreaking move.

The licence is exclusively for growing marijuana and not for manufacturing any end products for sale or consumption.

Take a listen: