Xolani Gwala
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Business

First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm

14 October 2019 7:07 AM
by
An owner of Polkadraai Strawberry Farm says it will produce medical marijuana under their trading company, Felbridge.

Polkadraai Strawberry farm in Stellenbosch, is the first recipient of a commercial licence in the country, to cultivate cannabis for medical use.

The licence issued by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), will allow them to produce 20 tonnes of of dried cannabis in their 46 thousand square meter Greenhouse facility.

The dagga grown will be used in a variety of ways, such as in anti-anxiety medication and in food supplements.

This announcement follows the 2018 legalisation of private use of cannabis by adults in a private dwelling in South Africa.

A co-owners of Polkadraai Farm, Leslie Zettler talks to Refilwe Moloto about the groundbreaking move.

The licence is exclusively for growing marijuana and not for manufacturing any end products for sale or consumption.

Take a listen:

