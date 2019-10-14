'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption'

The Department of Justice has appointed legal minds Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Wim Trengove, Ngwako Maenetje, and Geoff Budlender to help with the investigation and prosecution of state capture allegations.

This comes after the United States of America announced it was placing sanctions on the Gupta brothers and their associate Salim Essa.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to International relations expert, Professor John Stremlau about the involvement of the US.

RELATED: All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas

At least this is happening now and we should be applauding that and encouraging the government to go ahead in hiring these legal team to pressure the corruption. Professor John Stremlau, International Relations Expert

RELATED: US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa

Citizens don't like corruption and I think the institutions of this country are strong enough to root out corruption. Professor John Stremlau, International Relations Expert

Stremlau says South Africa remains a very proud nation and votes with the United States at the UN most of the time.

I think it is a positive sign that good governance does continue despite all the noise about public servants in both nations. Professor John Stremlau, International Relations Expert

Listen to the full interview below...

