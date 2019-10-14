SACE receives 200 complaints about teachers in W Cape over past year
The South African Council for Educators (SACE) says it is pleased that the Western Cape Department of Education is addressing issues of corporal punishment in schools.
While presenting its 2018/2019 annual report to Parliament’s portfolio committee on basic education, the council revealed that it received 765 complaints against teachers in the country and 200 were from the Western Cape.
SACE spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu explains the three major complaints they received from schools.
Issues of corporal punishment are dominant, issues around sexual abuse of learners are also dominant and issues around human relations among our teachers.Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Spokesperson - SACE
Teachers are fighting amongst themselves and that happens in front of our pupils and it is quite a worrying factor.Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Spokesperson - SACE
Ndhlovu says everyone is aware that corporal punishment has been outlawed but they are aware it is happening in schools.
We are getting less and fewer reports of these incidents happening until such time it becomes a worse kind of a scenario.Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Spokesperson - SACE
I know for a fact that Western Cape, in particular, is one of the provinces we are getting a lot of these reports and we are glad the department is taking action in dealing with the matter.Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Spokesperson - SACE
We are calling on society and teachers that use of corporal punishment is illegal therefore refrain from using it.Thembinkosi Ndhlovu, Spokesperson - SACE
Listen to the full interview below...
