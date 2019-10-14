Streaming issues? Report here
How Llandudno residents are bringing down crime in their small coastal suburb

14 October 2019 11:22 AM
by
Llandudno has almost no crime in the area and that's all because of an extra levy that residents pay for some extra peace of mind.

A residential community along Cape Town's Atlantic seaboard has found the solution to scrapping crime in the area.

The seaside suburb of Llandudno introduced its Special Rates Area (SRA) six years go which has helped drastically improve safety and security.

An SRA is a geographical area that contributes towards a special levy in order to enhance and supplement municipal services. It's previously known as a City Improvement District.

The SRA levies an additional amount on each owner’s monthly rates bill which is collected by the City of Cape Town.

The money goes towards projects chosen by residents, such as cleaning, greening and security, explains the city's Mayco member for Safety JP Smith.

The Llandudno SRA charges residents 9% of their municipal rates to provide proactive security measures in the area.

Llandudno SRA director Kiki Loubser says these measures include the instalment of several number plate recognition cameras across the suburb.

When a vehicle enters Llandudno and it has a false number plate, or it's a stolen vehicle, or it has been seen leaving the scene of a crime, we get alerted to that immediately.

Kiki Loubser, Director of Llandudno Special Rates Area

The special rating area is one of the best examples of collaboration and constructive engagement between the private sector and the City.

Kiki Loubser, Director of Llandudno Special Rates Area

It doesn't have to be spent on security, but in our case, we chose to spend about 90% of our budget on security. Particularly in the public open areas. It has been tremendously successful.

Kiki Loubser, Director of Llandudno Special Rates Area

We supplement our monitoring with privately-paid security initiatives.

Kiki Loubser, Director of Llandudno Special Rates Area

My municipal rates are about R6,500 a month, based on the value of my property. My SRA levy is R600... For me, R600 a month is a peace of mind.

Kiki Loubser, Director of Llandudno Special Rates Area

For a residential SRA to be established in a residential area, 60% + 1 of the property owners will need to agree.

Smith says the Llandudno SRA is filling the crime intelligence gap in the community.

The SRA gets to spend the money on where they believe it is important.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The SRA is filling the crime intelligence deficiaciany that exists in policing.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

He says communities across the city are trying to establish SRAs including Mithcell's Plein.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


