Xolani Gwala
Personal finance: The Big Mac index says we're doing okay
NPA funds directorate head's luxurious stays despite cash flow problems
Sindiso Magaqa murder trial begins
Fees Must Fall Activist Kanya Cekeshe awaits judgment on bail application
Pizza Taste Off
The secret truth about eating disorders
Technology and society
Jacob Zuma Corruption trial-how did we get here and what happens next?
Freemasonry demystified
It's not rock paper scissors but paper made from rock
Llandudno's formula for bringing crime down
Barbs Wire - Pay bribes instead of having a driver's licence?
#702Openline
Open Line: Nobel Peace
Tenth Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to take place
Your manager is probably the reason why you're unhappy at work?
Senseless Survey: How does a zoo get rid of an elephant when it dies?
The World View -  Islamic State Escapees
Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue
What’s Viral - Devastated woman ‘FAINTS’ after a hairdresser chops
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society

14 October 2019 12:07 PM
by
Freemason
Freemasonary
Robert L D Cooper
When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.

The "secret society" of the Freemasons has been plagued by conspiracy theories and controversy for years.

What is it really about?

Robert L D Cooper, a world-renowned author and lecturer on Freemasonry, answers our questions in an effort to demystify the global organisation.

Cooper is a Scottish Freemason and a recognised expert on Scottish Freemasonry.

He's in South Africa to deliver a series of talks on Freemasons and their 400-year-old society.

Cooper says the internet has fueled the untrue and controversial stories about the Freemason Society.

He insists that it is not a demonic or satanic movement. Nor is it a religion.

However, Cooper explains that members are expected to have a belief in a God-like superior being.

Here are some of the questions he's answered about Freemasonry:

Where did it start?

We're very proud of the fact that Freemasonry began in Scotland and we can trace that back to 1598.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

Who can become a member?

Any man who is over the age of 21, of good repute. No criminal convictions and must have a belief in a supreme being.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

It is a gender-specific organisation.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

We've admitted men of all kinds of creed and colours.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

What's the purpose of Freemasonry?

It's simply a method of trying to improve society by improving the individual. That's our aim.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

What are the misconceptions facing the secular movement?

The ridiculous one is the idea that we just run the world.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

Other sublime perceptions are that we are though-control people and all these strange things. These are general conspiracy theories and the internet has multiplied these.

Robert LD Cooper, author of Cracking the Freemasons Code

Some CapeTalk callers phoned in to ask their own questions and share their personal views on the movement.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


Freemason
Freemasonary
Robert L D Cooper

