'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'

Recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false, says journalist Kyle Cowan.

These recordings are of a meeting in early 2015 just a couple of months after the Sunday Times first started publishing some of these stories about the so-called rogue unit. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Former Sars executives Johan van Loggerenberg, Ivan Pillay and Andries Janse van Rensburg, are due to appear at the Pretoria High Court on Monday for their involvement in the 'rogue' unit and face charges of bugging.

The commissioner of Sars at the time, Mr Tom Moyane, is told in no uncertain terms, by two men who were at the very heart of this so-called rogue unit, that we never bugged President Zuma's house, we never ran a brothel, we didn't buy intelligence equipment, we didn't bug people or follow them around, or dig in their dustbins for information. This is all nonsense. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Moyane did act on this information, and instead, Moyane appointed KPMG to investigate, says Cowan.

And KPMG came to some very strange conclusions. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

The two men, Mr Lombard and Mr De Waal are key state witnesses against

(The recording) shows the whole rogue unit narrative is false. There is no evidence to prove that this unit operated illegally. Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

It proves Pravin Gordhan was not involved in anything illegal, he adds.

