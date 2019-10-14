Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
Personal finance: The Big Mac index says we're doing okay
NPA funds directorate head's luxurious stays despite cash flow problems
Sindiso Magaqa murder trial begins
Fees Must Fall Activist Kanya Cekeshe awaits judgment on bail application
Pizza Taste Off
The secret truth about eating disorders
Technology and society
Jacob Zuma Corruption trial-how did we get here and what happens next?
Freemasonry demystified
It's not rock paper scissors but paper made from rock
Llandudno's formula for bringing crime down
Barbs Wire - Pay bribes instead of having a driver's licence?
#702Openline
Open Line: Nobel Peace
Tenth Ahmed Kathrada Foundation to take place
Your manager is probably the reason why you're unhappy at work?
Senseless Survey: How does a zoo get rid of an elephant when it dies?
The World View -  Islamic State Escapees
Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue
What’s Viral - Devastated woman ‘FAINTS’ after a hairdresser chops
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
View all World
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs. 10 October 2019 2:41 PM
View all Sport
Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case' Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty. 14 October 2019 12:32 PM
'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false 14 October 2019 10:05 AM
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics' Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power. 12 October 2019 10:59 AM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Is this the latest must-have fashion item in SA, a bulletproof bodywarmer? Defence company Action Bulletproof has released its latest line of products...bulletproof bodywarmers. 14 October 2019 12:11 PM
How Llandudno residents are bringing down crime in their small coastal suburb Llandudno has almost no crime in the area and that's all because of an extra levy that residents pay for some extra peace of mind. 14 October 2019 11:22 AM
SACE receives 200 complaints about teachers in W Cape over past year Council spokesperson Thembinkosi Ndhlovu explains the three major complaints against teachers for 2018/2019. 14 October 2019 8:49 AM
View all Local
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 October 2019 11:07 AM
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa. 13 October 2019 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 October 2019 11:07 AM
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. 14 October 2019 10:30 AM
First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm An owner of Polkadraai Strawberry Farm says it will produce medical marijuana under their trading company, Felbridge. 14 October 2019 7:07 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'

14 October 2019 10:05 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Sars rogue unit
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false

Recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false, says journalist Kyle Cowan.

These recordings are of a meeting in early 2015 just a couple of months after the Sunday Times first started publishing some of these stories about the so-called rogue unit.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Former Sars executives Johan van Loggerenberg, Ivan Pillay and Andries Janse van Rensburg, are due to appear at the Pretoria High Court on Monday for their involvement in the 'rogue' unit and face charges of bugging.

The commissioner of Sars at the time, Mr Tom Moyane, is told in no uncertain terms, by two men who were at the very heart of this so-called rogue unit, that we never bugged President Zuma's house, we never ran a brothel, we didn't buy intelligence equipment, we didn't bug people or follow them around, or dig in their dustbins for information. This is all nonsense.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

Moyane did act on this information, and instead, Moyane appointed KPMG to investigate, says Cowan.

And KPMG came to some very strange conclusions.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

The two men, Mr Lombard and Mr De Waal are key state witnesses against

(The recording) shows the whole rogue unit narrative is false. There is no evidence to prove that this unit operated illegally.

Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24

It proves Pravin Gordhan was not involved in anything illegal, he adds.

Listen to the interview below:


14 October 2019 10:05 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Sars rogue unit

More from Politics

Kanya Cekeshe

Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case'

14 October 2019 12:32 PM

Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'

12 October 2019 10:59 AM

Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181126 Pravin Gordhan6

Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations

11 October 2019 1:51 PM

On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180220-guptas-ajayedjpg

'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests'

11 October 2019 1:33 PM

Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

guptas-zumajpg

US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa

11 October 2019 7:31 AM

Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador at U.S. Mission in South Africa David Young outlines details of the sanctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190514ethekwini-mayor-zandile00jpg

'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'

10 October 2019 1:36 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b6c4f5e7-e577-4aba-9a79-741af3c5c197.jpg

Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams

10 October 2019 1:23 PM

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Floyd-Shivambu-18-Sept.jpg

Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?

9 October 2019 2:28 PM

Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgery-surgeonsjpg

Surgery specialists-in-training to rewrite exam after poor results

9 October 2019 2:01 PM

The rewrite comes amid a probe by the Colleges of Medicine of SA (CMSA) into what may have led to candidates failing their exam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190531-david-makhura-edjpg

ANC confirms Gauteng Premier Makhura will replace male MEC with female

9 October 2019 1:49 PM

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the premier will comply with the party national executive committee on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'

Politics

First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm

Business

Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parliamentary committee heading to Limpopo after VBS scandal

14 October 2019 12:44 PM

SAA open to private investors, Ramaphosa tells London summit

14 October 2019 12:36 PM

SA's rand steady on thaw in trade tensions

14 October 2019 12:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA