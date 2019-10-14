Is this the latest must-have fashion item in SA, a bulletproof bodywarmer?
"It looks like a normal bodywarmer yet stops a 357 Magnum in its tracks."
That's how defence company Action Bulletproof is marketing its latest line of products...bulletproof bodywarmers.
Based in KwaZulu-Natal, the firm has traditionally specialised in armoured gear, boots and security guard uniforms.
But, now they're turning their hand to fashion.
CEO Jochen Chrislett joined Tonight with Lester Kiewet to talk about their latest range.
We're living in a country with 58 murders a day, so it's not just security guards, it's people like you and I Lester who need bulletproof gear.Jochen Chrislett, CEO - Action Bulletproof
The bodywarmers are made using Kevlar, a heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibre, first used commercially in the 1970s as a replacement for steel in racing tyres.
Not only is it bulletproof, it's also knife resistant, says Chrislett.
It's become a must in SA given the recent spike in crime.Jochen Chrislett, CEO - Action Bulletproof
Chrislett says the bodywarmers are light enough to be able to be worn all the time.
They range from 1.5-2.5kg depending on the size. I wear mine pretty much all the time.Jochen Chrislett, CEO - Action Bulletproof
The cost of the bodywarmer starts at just under R3,000 and goes up to R 3,950 excluding VAT.
Listen to the full interview below:
