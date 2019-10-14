Streaming issues? Report here
The wheel seems to be starting to turn on 'ten lost years'. Former President Jacob Zuma prepares to return to court. Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is facing criminal charges. Zondo commission gaining momentum.
This company turns recycled stones into tree-free, waterproof paper

14 October 2019 12:59 PM
by
Tree-free paper? Australian entrepreneurs Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse explain how their company produces paper without using timber.

Two young men in Australia are making paper out of stones and saving hundreds of trees in the process.

Jon Tse and Kevin Garcia are the founders of Karst Stone Paper, a company that produces paper from recycled limestone instead of tree pulp.

Most of the world's paper is made from wood. But the industry uses toxic chemicals to bleach and bind paper products.

Karst Stone Paper cuts out the use of water or harsh chemicals in the production of their paper.

The company uses stone waste that is collected from construction sites and other industrial waste dumping sites, Garcia explains.

The pair discovered their solution while on holiday in Taiwan and operate their main factory from there.

Karst Stone Paper currently focuses on supplying high-end office stationery and is selling paper products to 81 countries globally.

Garcia says the stone paper solution has other great properties.

It has waterproof properties. It can be frozen or stored in cold temperatures.

Kevin Garcia, Co-founder and co-CEO of Karst Stone Paper

We use recycled calcium carbonate and limestone from nearby quarries, building industries and construction waste.

Kevin Garcia, Co-founder and co-CEO of Karst Stone Paper

It's grounded down to a fine powder, almost like chalk.

Kevin Garcia, Co-founder and co-CEO of Karst Stone Paper

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

Thumbnail image: @KarstStonePaper on Twitter.

