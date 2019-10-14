Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case'
Following Fees Must Fall protests, activist Kanya Cekeshe was sentenced to eight years in jail in 2017, with three years were suspended for malicious damage to property after he was found guilty of setting alight a police vehicle.
In the Johannesburg High Court, convicted Cekashe is due to find out whether he will be granted leave to appeal his conviction.
Activist and student leader Busisiwe Seabe talks to Clement Manyathela on The Xolani Gwala Show.
I am very nervous because we have been calling for the release of our comrade and brother for two years.Busisiwe Seabe, Activist and student leader - Fees Must Fall
She says she hopes justice will prevail.
We don't support criminality...but Kanya's case is not one of criminality, he was found guilty because he was ill-advised by his legal advisers.Busisiwe Seabe, Activist and student leader - Fees Must Fall
She says he believes that on poor advice from his then law, he agreed to plead guilty.
It is essential that the Rule of Law is followed, she says.
Seabe says since Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi took on Cekeshe's case, the activist is more hopeful of a good outcome.
He was very disheartened until Advocate Ngcukaitobi took on his case.Busisiwe Seabe, Activist and student leader - Fees Must Fall
Ngcukaitobi said during the trial, the prosecution failed to produce video evidence and on the still images,
We do believe he is on the right side of the law this time.Busisiwe Seabe, Activist and student leader - Fees Must Fall
Listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case'
