Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020

The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been postponed to April 2020.

Magaqa was killed in an apparent hit in uMzimkhulu in 2017.

Magaqa's murder accused Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafu, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.

Clement Manyathela on Xolani Gwala Show talks to Magaqa's close friend Thabiso Zulu.

The case was postponed because three of the accused didn't have legal representative thus the court said it can't proceed. Thabiso Zulu, Sindiso Magaqa's close friend

Listen below to the full conversation:

