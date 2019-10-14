Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020
The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been postponed to April 2020.
Magaqa was killed in an apparent hit in uMzimkhulu in 2017.
RELATED: Poisonous Bullets: Was it a love affair that killed Sindiso Magaqa?
Magaqa's murder accused Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafu, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.
Clement Manyathela on Xolani Gwala Show talks to Magaqa's close friend Thabiso Zulu.
The case was postponed because three of the accused didn't have legal representative thus the court said it can't proceed.Thabiso Zulu, Sindiso Magaqa's close friend
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020
More from Politics
Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court
Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal actionRead More
Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case'
Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty.Read More
'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is falseRead More
Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'
Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power.Read More
Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations
On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.Read More
'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests'
Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas.Read More
US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa
Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador at U.S. Mission in South Africa David Young outlines details of the sanctions.Read More
'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.Read More
Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams
Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly.Read More
Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.Read More