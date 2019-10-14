Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
Lane Sharing Outlawed
The Coffee Stop: How the Kids Ride brings out the best in us
Make Money Mondays
The Coffee Stop: Why the 947 Vitality Short Ride is for YOU
Graft under Jacob Zuma cost South Africa almost a R1trillion
Stock Pick Monday: Standard Bank, Mr Price, Anglogold
CBD oil products launching countrywide in Clicks and DisChem
Market Commentary
Political Analysis: The wheel seems to be starting to turn on 'ten lost years'.
Experts push for legal regulation of drugs in SA
The Flash Word - Amira VS Vinnie - 14 Oct 2019
South Africans are keeping their vehicles longer than 5 years
Kurds reach deal with Syrian army
Getting SA reading starts with getting children reading by the age of 10
Cars with Juliet
Police's Gender Based Violence March
2 marathon world firsts in 1 weekend - a great feat for Kenya!
Floyd Shivambu’s time of spending dangerously
Cekeshe denied leave to appeal
Justice Ministry reacts to Cekeshe bail denial
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities... 11 October 2019 3:54 PM
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958 Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead. 11 October 2019 2:04 PM
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms' A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident. 11 October 2019 11:29 AM
View all World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
View all Sport
Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal action 14 October 2019 1:33 PM
Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020 The slain politician's close friend Thabiso Zulu gives reasons as to why the case is being scheduled for next year. 14 October 2019 1:07 PM
Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case' Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty. 14 October 2019 12:32 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
Is it time to legalise heroin and cocaine to win the war on drugs? Think-tank SADPI believes the criminalisation of drugs and drug users causes greater harm than drugs themselves. 14 October 2019 6:05 PM
Police officers march against gender-based violence Minister Bheki Cele led the march and urged society to get more involved in reporting crimes in their communities. 14 October 2019 5:49 PM
'Cape Town's ban of fireworks sites shouldn't diminish essence of Diwali' There have been growing calls to ban the use of fireworks in Cape Town on special occasions such as Diwali, Guy Fawkes and NYE. 14 October 2019 4:11 PM
View all Local
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais. 14 October 2019 2:48 PM
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 October 2019 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais. 14 October 2019 2:48 PM
Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. 14 October 2019 1:11 PM
This company turns recycled stones into tree-free, waterproof paper Tree-free paper? Australian entrepreneurs Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse explain how their company produces paper without using timber. 14 October 2019 12:59 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020

14 October 2019 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Murder
Sindiso Magaqa
Trial
The slain politician's close friend Thabiso Zulu gives reasons as to why the case is being scheduled for next year.

The trial of three men accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has been postponed to April 2020.

Magaqa was killed in an apparent hit in uMzimkhulu in 2017.

RELATED: Poisonous Bullets: Was it a love affair that killed Sindiso Magaqa?

Magaqa's murder accused Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mlungisi Ncalane also faced two counts of attempted murder of two councillors, Jabulile Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafu, who were also injured on the day Magaqa was attacked.

Clement Manyathela on Xolani Gwala Show talks to Magaqa's close friend Thabiso Zulu.

The case was postponed because three of the accused didn't have legal representative thus the court said it can't proceed.

Thabiso Zulu, Sindiso Magaqa's close friend

Listen below to the full conversation:


This article first appeared on 702 : Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020


14 October 2019 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Murder
Sindiso Magaqa
Trial

More from Politics

traffic fine official.jpg

Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court

14 October 2019 1:33 PM

Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal action

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kanya Cekeshe

Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case'

14 October 2019 12:32 PM

Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181211-tom-moyane-edjpg

'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue'

14 October 2019 10:05 AM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'

12 October 2019 10:59 AM

Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181126 Pravin Gordhan6

Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations

11 October 2019 1:51 PM

On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180220-guptas-ajayedjpg

'We hope that other countries co-operate with mutual legal assistance requests'

11 October 2019 1:33 PM

Justice Department spokesperson Crispin Phiri says the US acted on its call with the sanctions against Guptas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

guptas-zumajpg

US explains financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Guptas and Salim Essa

11 October 2019 7:31 AM

Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador at U.S. Mission in South Africa David Young outlines details of the sanctions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190514ethekwini-mayor-zandile00jpg

'Zandile Gumede says she feels harassed and didn't know anything about raid'

10 October 2019 1:36 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma and NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara explains what happened at the former eThekwini mayor's house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b6c4f5e7-e577-4aba-9a79-741af3c5c197.jpg

Umalusi ready to administer 2019 final exams

10 October 2019 1:23 PM

Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi says there will be punitive measures taken against anybody found to be acting irregularly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Floyd-Shivambu-18-Sept.jpg

Did VBS cash pay for Floyd Shivambu's 2017 wedding?

9 October 2019 2:28 PM

Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says the evidence is clear that VBS donations paid for Shivambu's nuptials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world

Business

First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm

Business

How Llandudno residents are bringing down crime in their small coastal suburb

Local

EWN Highlights

Johnson repeats Brexit vow as EU talks reach critical point

14 October 2019 8:25 PM

Police march against gender-based violence

14 October 2019 7:20 PM

Trump demands whistleblower testify, as ex-aide talks to Congress

14 October 2019 6:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA