Cape Town City councillors drop vote of no confidence against DA's JP Smith

14 October 2019 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
DA
Motion of no confidence
Bonginkhosi Madikizela
Cape Town Mayco
Alderman JP Smith
DA caucus
CT Council
The councillors, Courtney Van Wyk and Steven Vuba, were reportedly persuaded to abandon the motion on Monday.

The DA's caucus deputy leader in Cape Town, JP Smith, is out of the woods for now after a proposed motion of no confidence against him was withdrawn.

Two Cape Town councillors, Courtney Van Wyk and Steven Vuba, put the motion forward last week, reports EWN's Jason Felix.

The motion claims Smith has been at the forefront of actively driving disunity within the DA caucus.

Smith, a high-ranking member of the City of Cape Town's executive, has also been accused of behaving destructively.

Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela advised the councillors to abandon the motion ahead of the DA's caucus meeting on Monday morning.

Madikizela promised to attend to their complaints amid simmering divisions within the party, Felix reports.

The DA's Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela had a chat with the two councillors who were pushing this motion.

Jason Felix, EWN Reporter

The councillors claimed that JP Smith has been driving a wedge between members in the DA's City of Cape Town caucaus.

Jason Felix, EWN Reporter

They also allege that he was at the forefront of removing the DA's regional chairperson Grant Twigg.

Jason Felix, EWN Reporter

Listen to the EWN update:


