A traffic watchdog organisation has raised concerns over the short public comment period on draft regulations with respect to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO).

Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal action.

The organisation's chairperson Howard Dembovsky says the regulations are a complete rewrite of the current regulations.

He says considering that this is a complete redraft, one would have to read it in conjunction with the AARTO amendment act.

Thirty days would be sufficient to make commentary on a couple of pages. Considering that we are taking about over 100 pages, we are going to have to go into extreme detail... Howard Dembovsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa

Time is really going to be very constrained given constructive and considered commentary on this. Howard Dembovsky, Chairperson - Justice Project South Africa

Dembovsky urged members of the public, and especially legal professionals, to scrutinise the draft regulations, and to submit their comments, objections and suggested amendments before the 10 November deadline.

This article first appeared on 702 : Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court