A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded

The sentencing proceedings for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow are expected to begin on Wednesday.

He's likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Silverton restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.

He was found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice but he was acquitted of assault.

South Africans were outraged when the news of the horrific case broke on the internet last year.

Here's a look back at how the story unfolded:

25 September 2018:

NPA confirms an arrest at a Dros franchise in Pretoria and an eyewitness describes the incident on-air: "He was sitting near the kid's play area and had his eye on her."

26 September 2018:

The Dros restaurant group issues a statement confirming the incident.

EWN reporters visit the Silverton Dros branch and find a very quiet set-up. Staff are told not to speak to the media.

28 September 2018:

Social media users accuse the media of protecting the suspect's identity because of his race.

A criminal law expert explains why naming the suspect at the time was unlawful. He also cautions against the sharing of a bloody video linked to the incident.

2 October 2018:

Ninow makes his first court appearance. Activists call for him to be charged with attempted murder.

Bail is not granted and the case is remanded till 1 November 2018 while Ninow remains in custody.

1 November 2018:

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court refers Ninow to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation in order to determine if he is fit for trial.

8 February 2019:

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court rules that Ninow is fit to stand trial after hearing the findings of a psychiatric report. The case is postponed 5 March.

5 March 2019:

A trial date is set for the rape accused, from 9 to 20 September.

9 September 2019:

Ninow pleads guilty to rape charges at the start of his trial.

10 September 2019:

The former childminder at the Dros restaurant breaks down on the stand after describing her guilt for leaving the victim unattended.

11 September 2019:

The seven-year-old victim testifies in camera against Ninow. So does the young girl's mother.

12 September 2019:

The NPA defends the decision to call on the child to testify.

The prosecution argues that Ninow had premeditated the crime during closing arguments of the trial.

16 September 2019:

Nicholas Ninow is found guilty of rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice.

11 October 2019:

News24 reports that Ninow is being held in a single cell, separately from other prisoners at Kgosi Mampuru prison in Tshwane.

Sentencing proceedings begin on Wednesday, 16 October.