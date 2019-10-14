'Cape Town's ban of fireworks sites shouldn't diminish essence of Diwali'

A spiritual leader in Cape Town believes that it is possible to work around the fireworks ban without losing the essence of the Diwali festival going forward.

Nita Makanjee, from the Brahma Kumaris faith community, says it could be possible to celebrate Diwali without fireworks displays or by making use of fireworks alternatives.

Last week, the City of Cape Town announced that it will no longer offer designated sites for fireworks as it has done in the past.

Traditionally, a number of sites would be earmarked for fireworks festivities during the celebration of Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year's Eve.

Over the years, fireworks have become synonymous with the cultural celebration of Diwali.

Makanjee believes that Diwali can still be celebrated while evolving and showing respect to the environment and fellow humans.

I think it's possible, whether people are willing to adjust is a different story. There are definitely alternatives. Nita Makanjee, Co-ordinator for the Western Cape Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University

She says that Diwali is about the triumph of light over darkness. She explains the spiritual symbolism behind the occasion and why it's celebrated in the Hindu community.

It's an activity that brings people together to create that sense of unity. Nita Makanjee, Co-ordinator for the Western Cape Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University

Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil. Nita Makanjee, Co-ordinator for the Western Cape Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University

The lighting of the lamp represents light over darkness. Nita Makanjee, Co-ordinator for the Western Cape Brahma Kumari World Spiritual University

