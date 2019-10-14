Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige

Former Springbok captain Corne Krige says South Africa is poised to put up a good fight against Japan when they meet in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Krige is one of two Bok captains who have exited a Rugby World Cup at the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in the past.

He captained SA at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia when the Boks lost against England

Krige believes that the Boks could secure a comfortable win against Japan if they play tactfully to slow the pace of the game down.

His Superbru prediction is that the Boks will win with a lead of 12 points.

I think they've really played their hearts out in all the games they've played. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

If you look at my Superbru history I'm not a great preditor of games. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

It's not going to be easy, but I think if we slow the game down and use our forwards, we can wear them down slowly. Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain

