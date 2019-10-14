Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige
Former Springbok captain Corne Krige says South Africa is poised to put up a good fight against Japan when they meet in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Krige is one of two Bok captains who have exited a Rugby World Cup at the quarterfinal stage of the tournament in the past.
He captained SA at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia when the Boks lost against England
Krige believes that the Boks could secure a comfortable win against Japan if they play tactfully to slow the pace of the game down.
His Superbru prediction is that the Boks will win with a lead of 12 points.
I think they've really played their hearts out in all the games they've played.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
If you look at my Superbru history I'm not a great preditor of games.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
It's not going to be easy, but I think if we slow the game down and use our forwards, we can wear them down slowly.Corne Krige, Former Springbok captain
Listen to his conversation with CapeTalk's John Maytham:
More from Sport
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.Read More
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark
Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'
Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.Read More