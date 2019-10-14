There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes
Sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker says performance-enhancing footwear has contributed to a new league of marathon running across the world.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge made history as the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours on Saturday in Vienna, Austria.
RELATED: Technological advancements played role in Kipchoge's marathon record - expert
Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shattered the women's marathon world record by more than a minute Sunday in winning the Chicago Marathon.
It's understood that both Kosgei and Kipchoge ran in the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.
Dr Tucker says there are independent studies that show that the Nike shoes have a significant effect on physiology.
RELATED: Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark
We're clearly in a new era of marathon running.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
I think most of it is coming from the shoes, to be honest. This new era of marathon running has been ushered in by shoes.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
Running is a sport where records matter.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
Kipchoge's [victory] is the most symbolic one... but it's a bit more difficult to contextualise in the context of marathon running.Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Sport
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige
The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark
Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
Tennis fans warned against dodgy platforms reselling Federer v Nadal tickets
The tennis stars will play at a sold-out match in the Mother City next year. Desperate fans are cautioned to avoid rip-offs.Read More
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China
Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco).Read More
SA billionaires Rupert and Motsepe want majority stake in Blue Bulls rugby team
If the deal goes through, the billionaire businessmen will each own 37.45% of the Pretoria-based side.Read More
Boks qualify for quarterfinals with runaway Canada victory
South Africa secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing victory over Canada in Kobe on Tuesday.Read More
Swimming teaches me to challenge my mind's boundaries, says motivational speaker
Ryan Stramrood tells Pippa Hudson that extreme swimming has taught him to push past the limitations in his mind.Read More
Kolbe stars as Boks thrash 14-man Italy
South Africa kept their hopes moving into the next round of the Rugby World Cup well in hand with a 49-3 win over Italy.Read More
'Eben Etzebeth scandal won't affect Springboks performance against Italy'
Rugby365.Com editor Jan De Koning says the Bokke have to win against Italy to comfortably go to the quarter-finals.Read More
More from World
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society
When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.Read More
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption'
International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship.Read More
All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas
News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.Read More
Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958
Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.Read More
German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'
A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident.Read More
Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!
Researchers in Japan have found that camouflaging cattle with Zebra-like white stripes deters biting flies and makes cows stress less.Read More
Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government
U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".Read More
SA co-creators of global hit GetSmarter to launch online high school in 2020
GetSmarter co-founder Rob Paddock is set to change the education landscape with a new globally-recognised online high school.Read More
Four ways the new direct CT-NY flight will change the tourism game for Cape Town
It's the only non-stop service between the US and Cape Town and is expected to bring new travel and trade opportunities.Read More
OR Tambo is a top transit point for illegal trade, says analyst on SAA drug bust
Joburg has become an attractive destination for transnational crime. Crime analyst Simone Haysom takes us through the underworld.Read More