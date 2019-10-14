There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

Sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker says performance-enhancing footwear has contributed to a new league of marathon running across the world.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge made history as the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours on Saturday in Vienna, Austria.

RELATED: Technological advancements played role in Kipchoge's marathon record - expert

Fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shattered the women's marathon world record by more than a minute Sunday in winning the Chicago Marathon.

It's understood that both Kosgei and Kipchoge ran in the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%.

Dr Tucker says there are independent studies that show that the Nike shoes have a significant effect on physiology.

RELATED: Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark

We're clearly in a new era of marathon running. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

I think most of it is coming from the shoes, to be honest. This new era of marathon running has been ushered in by shoes. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

Running is a sport where records matter. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

Kipchoge's [victory] is the most symbolic one... but it's a bit more difficult to contextualise in the context of marathon running. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports scientist - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

