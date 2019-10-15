3 tips to avoid viruses on your phone
Android phones are more susceptible to viruses says PlainSpeak tech-consultant Alistair Fairweather.
Forbes has reported that 15 harmful apps may be hiding on your phone.
Fairweather explains that these viruses are lurking in apps, usually free, that you may download to do something trivial such as photo editing.
While they have been found on 1.3 million phones, he says in the greater scheme of billions of cell phone users, this is not an enormous number. He likens it to bank robberies, a serious issue, but not one that happens often..
The revenue from these apps often ends up moving through the dark web and may end up funding illegal activities, he says.
He has 3 tips to avoid these viruses:
1. Do not randomly click on anything - be careful and selective
2. Avoid free apps in the app store. Often paid-for apps have been more thoroughly vetted by Google.
3. Check the reviews for the app. There should be thousands of reviews that offer a range of opinions. If there are only a few with 5-star ratings, that could be a red flag.
Take a listen to the advice below:
More from Lifestyle
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity
The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health.Read More
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.Read More
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society
When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market
CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Rapper-turned-farmer Mo' Molemi: What makes him tick?
The former Morafe member on the memory of Motswako 'king' HHP, the lure of agriculture and his generation's responsibility to SA.Read More
All systems go for final matric exams, but is your child ready?
The Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne shares useful tips on exam preparation for both candidates and their parents.Read More
Of Big Macs, petrol and wine - SA's cost of living not too bad in global terms
Following the example of #ImStaying, financial planner Paul Roelofse finds the good news for South African consumers.Read More
Helping to guard your child against the shadow side of social media
Parenting expert Nikki Bush has advice on dealing with anxiety and depression in teenagers and younger children.Read More
Cape Town bans fireworks for Diwali, Guy Fawkes, New Year
The City won't be offering designated fireworks sites for traditional celebrations this year, partly due to public opposition.Read More