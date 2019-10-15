3 tips to avoid viruses on your phone

Android phones are more susceptible to viruses says PlainSpeak tech-consultant Alistair Fairweather.

Forbes has reported that 15 harmful apps may be hiding on your phone.

Fairweather explains that these viruses are lurking in apps, usually free, that you may download to do something trivial such as photo editing.

While they have been found on 1.3 million phones, he says in the greater scheme of billions of cell phone users, this is not an enormous number. He likens it to bank robberies, a serious issue, but not one that happens often..

The revenue from these apps often ends up moving through the dark web and may end up funding illegal activities, he says.

He has 3 tips to avoid these viruses:

1. Do not randomly click on anything - be careful and selective

2. Avoid free apps in the app store. Often paid-for apps have been more thoroughly vetted by Google.

3. Check the reviews for the app. There should be thousands of reviews that offer a range of opinions. If there are only a few with 5-star ratings, that could be a red flag.

Take a listen to the advice below: