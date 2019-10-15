Zuma's legal roadmap 14 years on as corruption trial finally gets underway
It has been a long journey for former president, Jacob Zuma. EWN reporter Clement Manyathela talks to Refilwe Moloto about the timeline and what has transpired.
This case has been dragging on for 14 years now.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
He notes how the Democratic Alliance tried to intervene when then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mphse withdrew charges against Zuma in 2009, convinced that there was political interference in the case.
And Zuma has fought the charges with determination ever since.
We now know it as the so-called Stalingrad approach, trying every option in the legal books to avoid prosecution.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
Zuma argued earlier this year for the case to be withdrawn, saying it is politically motivated, has prejudiced him, has dragged on for far too long, and he has no money to finance legal expenses.
He used those as the basis as to why it should be struck off the roll but on Friday...but the justices dismissed all of his arguments.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
And that brings events to the present.
Today is to be the start of the corruption trial.Clement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
Manyathela says Zuma's lawyers may apply for leave to appeal.
He has appealed at every single turn and I don't think he is going to give up this easily...and it will go on and on and onClement Manyathela, Reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview below where Manyathela outlines the charges Zuma faces:
