'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'

Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town has launched an investigation following reports that a school teacher had sexual relationships with a matric pupil.

Independent Media is reporting that criminal attorney William Booth has rubbished claims that his client, Fiona Viotti has skipped the country.

Viotti resigned from the school last week amid the allegations.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to social worker Talya Ressel about the dynamics involved in the case.

There was a power dynamic here and the abuse of power. Talya Ressel, Social worker

The teacher had an ethical responsibility to how she conducts herself. Even if it's above the age of consent, there is still a lot of dynamics at play, this was a school child. Talya Ressel, Social worker

We struggle as a society to give victims of sexual abuse a voice, Ressel says.

When the victims of sexual abuse are male, society is so dismissive about it. Talya Ressel, Social worker

Men struggle so hard to speak up because when they talk about their experience it gets totally watered down and made to be something they should be proud of. Talya Ressel, Social worker

Listen to the full interview below...