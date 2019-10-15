Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development
The PHA Food and Farming Campaign and the City of Cape Town will be battling it out in court over the rezoning of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) for a mixed-use development on Tuesday.
The PHA Campaign is arguing that the City decisions to rezone pieces of the PHA from horticulture use to urban development should be reviewed and set aside.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Philippi Horticultural Area chairperson Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead, the impact will be severe.
Every single official in the City and the province are opposed to this development. We can't figure out why Bredell and Plato have stubbornly supported the development to the extent of wanting to oppose me in court.Nazeer Sonday, Chairperson - Philippi Horticultural Area
We don't understand why the City wants to develop the PHA and the PHA is an important resource for the city and for us.Nazeer Sonday, Chairperson - Philippi Horticultural Area
The PHA's small-scale farmers provide the city with up to 80% of its fresh vegetables.
If we lose the PHA it means we will lose the rest of the farming area which supplies the city with vegetables meaning the vegetables will be sourced outside the city and across the border.Nazeer Sonday, Chairperson - Philippi Horticultural Area
Listen to the full interview below...
