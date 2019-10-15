Clicks and Dis-Chem join Wellness Warehouse in stocking CBD oil (dagga oil)
It’s been vetted by the World Health Organisation… it’s one of the safest compounds ever tested by them… It’s going to be available at Dis-Chem and Clicks… and Wellness Warehouse…Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa
It’s been outlawed and stigmatised for 90 years…Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa
Every Tom, Dick and Harriet seem to be taking dagga oil (the proper name is ‘CBD oil’) for every ailment under the sun.
CBD oil is extracted from dagga grown from seeds bred to have high levels of CBD (which doesn’t make you high) and low levels of THC (which does).
CBD oil has a seemingly endless list of purported health benefits from treating migraines, stress, low sex drive, lack of appetite, heart conditions and even certain cancers.
It’s used to relieve symptoms of chemotherapy and its anti-inflammatory properties are said to relieve acne.
Epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s are also supposed to respond to treatment with CBD oil while many users claim it helps to lower high blood pressure, risk of stroke, heart attack and metabolic syndrome.
(Click here for a good explanation by Clicks of CBD oil and it's benefits.)
In my experience, there is no risk for the elderly and kids from age two use CBD oil too. However, do check with your doctor if you are using blood-thinning medication such as Warfarin.Cindy van der Merwe, health shop owner
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Anthony Cohen, founder and CEO of Elixinol South Africa.
Click and Dis-Chem are rolling out an Elixinol range of CBD oil products at their stores.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
We are not producing dagga… We are creating a hemp CBD extract… That’s the product we’re putting on the shelf…Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa
Your body is hardwired to receive this kind of product (CBD oil) …Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa
It would be a huge boon for the South African farmer…. It should be farmed without regulation… There’s high demand and less supply available [now] …Anthony Cohen, CEO - Elixinol South Africa
