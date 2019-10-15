'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'

Several towns in the Eastern Cape have run out of water.

Maverick Citizen reports that boreholes and dams have dried up and taps have run dry in Graaff-Reinet, Bedford, Makhanda and Adelaide.

The lack of rain has reduced farms to dust and the threat to livestock continues.

Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis tells Reilwe Moloto that there is silence from the government about ways to assist the communities.

The absence of drinking water in these towns is an absolute crisis. The water that is provided for household use by the municipality is completely undrinkable, it is salty and brown. Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen

Ellis says people have to buy water in order to drink pills.

I saw so many old people, children and moms with babies that are too scared to give this brown water to their children. Estelle Ellis Senior, Journalist - Maverick Citizen

I think there is an assumption that maybe the Karoo is like a semi-desert and its a dry place but once you see the main dam for Graaff-Reinet is completely dry. It is just full of dead fish there is no water left. Estelle Ellis Senior, Journalist - Maverick Citizen

