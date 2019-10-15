'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
Several towns in the Eastern Cape have run out of water.
Maverick Citizen reports that boreholes and dams have dried up and taps have run dry in Graaff-Reinet, Bedford, Makhanda and Adelaide.
The lack of rain has reduced farms to dust and the threat to livestock continues.
Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis tells Reilwe Moloto that there is silence from the government about ways to assist the communities.
The absence of drinking water in these towns is an absolute crisis. The water that is provided for household use by the municipality is completely undrinkable, it is salty and brown.Estelle Ellis, Senior journalist - Maverick Citizen
Ellis says people have to buy water in order to drink pills.
I saw so many old people, children and moms with babies that are too scared to give this brown water to their children.Estelle Ellis Senior, Journalist - Maverick Citizen
I think there is an assumption that maybe the Karoo is like a semi-desert and its a dry place but once you see the main dam for Graaff-Reinet is completely dry. It is just full of dead fish there is no water left.Estelle Ellis Senior, Journalist - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the full interview here:
More from Local
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored
One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC
More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says.Read More
A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded
Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions.Read More
Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development
Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe.Read More
'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'
Social worker Talya Ressel says even if the young man was above the age of consent, there are still power dynamics at play.Read More
Is it time to legalise heroin and cocaine to win the war on drugs?
Think-tank SADPI believes the criminalisation of drugs and drug users causes greater harm than drugs themselves.Read More
Police officers march against gender-based violence
Minister Bheki Cele led the march and urged society to get more involved in reporting crimes in their communities.Read More