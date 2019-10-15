Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC

Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says drunk driving is the biggest cause of fatalities on Western Cape roads.

At least 25 people were killed in road deaths in the province this past weekend.

In response to criticism against the local transport department, Madikizela says it can't be the government alone that is held responsible for tackling road deaths.

Drunken driving, reckless driving and fatigue are the biggest causes behind the provinces high road death stats, he explains.

Drunken driving is contributing 60% to our road deaths... This means that people need to take responsibility. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

A total of 1,149 drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months.

Madikizela says it's also important for motorists to take responsibility for their conduct on provincial roads.

He believes that a combination of improved driver behaviour, visibility of traffic officers and technology use will help reduce road carnage.

In the instances where people are not taking responsibility, they must be thrown in jail and their punishment must be a deterrent for others. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

It's just not possible for police officers to be on every corner. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

We need to take a long-term view of road deaths in the Western Cape and look at the interventions we've made that have led to improvements. Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport

According to Madikizela, there have been some improvements since 2010 after the implementation of various transport interventions.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: