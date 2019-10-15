Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC
Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says drunk driving is the biggest cause of fatalities on Western Cape roads.
At least 25 people were killed in road deaths in the province this past weekend.
In response to criticism against the local transport department, Madikizela says it can't be the government alone that is held responsible for tackling road deaths.
Drunken driving, reckless driving and fatigue are the biggest causes behind the provinces high road death stats, he explains.
Drunken driving is contributing 60% to our road deaths... This means that people need to take responsibility.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
A total of 1,149 drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months.
RELATED: Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
Madikizela says it's also important for motorists to take responsibility for their conduct on provincial roads.
He believes that a combination of improved driver behaviour, visibility of traffic officers and technology use will help reduce road carnage.
In the instances where people are not taking responsibility, they must be thrown in jail and their punishment must be a deterrent for others.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
It's just not possible for police officers to be on every corner.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
We need to take a long-term view of road deaths in the Western Cape and look at the interventions we've made that have led to improvements.Bonginkosi Madikizela, MEC of Transport
According to Madikizela, there have been some improvements since 2010 after the implementation of various transport interventions.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored
One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded
Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions.Read More
'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development
Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe.Read More
'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'
Social worker Talya Ressel says even if the young man was above the age of consent, there are still power dynamics at play.Read More
Is it time to legalise heroin and cocaine to win the war on drugs?
Think-tank SADPI believes the criminalisation of drugs and drug users causes greater harm than drugs themselves.Read More
Police officers march against gender-based violence
Minister Bheki Cele led the march and urged society to get more involved in reporting crimes in their communities.Read More