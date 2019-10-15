Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored
Capetonians in a wide radius around Constantia were shocked by loud explosion blasts at around 7am on Tuesday morning.
Alphen Estate's Alex Cloete, explains the explosions were from cannons being tested. The estate was given two old cannons many years ago.
We have had them restored. They are 1789 Swedish cannons made for British ships. Part of the process is we needed to test them.Alex Cloete, Co-owner - Alphen Estate
He says they chose 7am as they felt the least number of people would be affected.
He says there will be no more testing.
They will be used on high days and feast days.Alex Cloete, Co-owner - Alphen Estate
He says while a heads-up was not given to the media. they did inform the City Council, the Constantia Ratepayers Association, Constantia Watch, the ward council meeting, and the police.
Take a listen:
More from Local
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC
More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says.Read More
A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded
Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions.Read More
'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development
Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe.Read More
'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'
Social worker Talya Ressel says even if the young man was above the age of consent, there are still power dynamics at play.Read More
Is it time to legalise heroin and cocaine to win the war on drugs?
Think-tank SADPI believes the criminalisation of drugs and drug users causes greater harm than drugs themselves.Read More
Police officers march against gender-based violence
Minister Bheki Cele led the march and urged society to get more involved in reporting crimes in their communities.Read More