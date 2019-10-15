Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored

Capetonians in a wide radius around Constantia were shocked by loud explosion blasts at around 7am on Tuesday morning.

Alphen Estate's Alex Cloete, explains the explosions were from cannons being tested. The estate was given two old cannons many years ago.

We have had them restored. They are 1789 Swedish cannons made for British ships. Part of the process is we needed to test them. Alex Cloete, Co-owner - Alphen Estate

He says they chose 7am as they felt the least number of people would be affected.

He says there will be no more testing.

They will be used on high days and feast days. Alex Cloete, Co-owner - Alphen Estate

He says while a heads-up was not given to the media. they did inform the City Council, the Constantia Ratepayers Association, Constantia Watch, the ward council meeting, and the police.

Take a listen: