Apology by Barry Bateman

I, Barry Bateman, unreservedly apologise to all South Africans; all women; Mr Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF; my employer, Eyewitness News, a part of the Primedia Group; and everyone else that offended during my derogatory, insulting and obscene outburst on the 10th of September 2019.

As a senior journalist and a citizen of South Africa, I have a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers.

My comments went against my company's values and risked undermining the important role it plays in promoting gender equality, its contribution to the country's war against gender-based violence, and its role in building trust as an ethical media house.

I have accepted the disciplinary charges immediately instituted against me by EWN, as well as the consequences that my actions have borne. This includes a one-month suspension without pay for the month of October and a final written warning for my conduct, valid for a period of 12 months.

The highly charged environment on 10 September 2019 was no excuse. My conduct was unjustifiable.

I remain committed to the principles and ethos of the esteemed journalism profession, which is critical to strengthening a democratic South Africa through accountable and responsible media.

I agree that I shall publish this entire apology on all of my social media platforms, including Twitter.

I agree that Primedia may publish this entire apology on any of its platforms, as well as any queries it may received regarding my apology, which I shall publish on my social media platforms as mentioned above.

I will continue to reflect on my unbecoming conduct during the period of my suspension.

Sincerely, Barry Bateman

This article first appeared on EWN : EWN's Barry Bateman apologises unreservedly