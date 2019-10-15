A decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma probably cost South Africa up to R1 trillion, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in London on Monday.

It was much bigger than I think most people could ever have imagined… more than 500 billion. Some people have even suggested that it could be a trillion rand. Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

Former president Jacob Zuma outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

In addition to the direct cost of corruption, the country under Zuma lost between R1 trillion and R1.5 trillion in tax revenues and lost investments, according to the Financial Times.

…our prosecuting agents… will definitely be going after those who are complicit in criminal activity. Be they in the country or outside of the country… We have stemmed that bleeding [and] we are now ready to open a new chapter… Cyril Ramaphosa, President - South Africa

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tom Wilson, a reporter at Financial Times.

He made a pitch for renewed Continental leadership from South Africa… Tom Wilson, reporter - Financial Times

It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure. R500 billion at a minimum, probably way beyond that… an astonishing amount of money! Tom Wilson, reporter - Financial Times

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa

CCMA says cases are piling up linked to national minimum wage The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws. Read More arrow_forward

Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week. Read More arrow_forward

Clicks and Dis-Chem join Wellness Warehouse in stocking CBD oil (dagga oil) Outlawed and stigmatised for 90 years; dagga-products are making their way into pharmacies across the country. Read More arrow_forward

5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais. Read More arrow_forward

Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse. Read More arrow_forward

This company turns recycled stones into tree-free, waterproof paper Tree-free paper? Australian entrepreneurs Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse explain how their company produces paper without using timber. Read More arrow_forward

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). Read More arrow_forward

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule' You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type. Read More arrow_forward

First commercial dagga licence granted to Stellenbosch farm An owner of Polkadraai Strawberry Farm says it will produce medical marijuana under their trading company, Felbridge. Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town 'leading' growth in Muslim tourism market CrescentRating CEO Fazal Bahardeen discusses the needs of Muslim tourists visiting South Africa. Read More arrow_forward



DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine. Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning. Read More arrow_forward

Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says. Read More arrow_forward

A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions. Read More arrow_forward

'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point' Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape. Read More arrow_forward

Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe. Read More arrow_forward

'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case' Social worker Talya Ressel says even if the young man was above the age of consent, there are still power dynamics at play. Read More arrow_forward

Is it time to legalise heroin and cocaine to win the war on drugs? Think-tank SADPI believes the criminalisation of drugs and drug users causes greater harm than drugs themselves. Read More arrow_forward

Police officers march against gender-based violence Minister Bheki Cele led the march and urged society to get more involved in reporting crimes in their communities. Read More arrow_forward

