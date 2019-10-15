Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity

Obese people are more likely to develop hypertension, Type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol levels, says cardiologist Dr Richard Nethononda.

Dr Nethononda says obesity can also lead to obstructive sleep apnea which is characterised by snoring, disrupted sleep and lethargy.

He further adds that obstructive sleep apnea often directly contributes to heart attacks, heart failure and strokes.

That's another way that obesity can contribute to cardiovascular diseases or diseases of the heart. Dr Richard Nethononda, Cardiologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

South Africa has one of the highest rates of obesity on the continent.

It's reported that almost 70% of South African women and 31% of South African men are classified as obese or overweight.

It's National Obesity Week from 15 until 19 October 2019 and Dr Nethononda has encouraged South Africans to improve their health through a balanced diet and exercise.

Weight is important when it becomes a cause for all the other risk factors for heart attacks and stroke. Dr Richard Nethononda, Cardiologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

If you are obese, you are more likely to develop hypertension. Dr Richard Nethononda, Cardiologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

If you are obese, you are more likely to develop sugar diabetes. Dr Richard Nethononda, Cardiologist - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

