Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
National Obesity Week and heart health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 11:32
Adventure Holiday Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer - Deputy Editor for Getaway Magazine
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:07
Parental Alienation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janine Boltman - Advocate of the High Court and Member of the National Bar Council
Tomorrow at 08:07
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Tomorrow at 08:22
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
#AskJoburg: Being the side chick!
Cape Town to host an international conference on water supply in 2020
#ShannonOnTheStreets: Here's the meaning of being broke!
One of the main things to a friendship downfall is money. Take a listen to this!
#Kidvice: If it's raw and authentic advice you seek, speak to the kids!
Birthday rap with Nick Explicit!
#CantBeat: DJ Fresh is still the reigning champ of all things general knowledge and current affairs!
Frelimo widely expected to again beat its arch-rival Renamo in the Mozambican elections
The VBS aftermath: ‘If we speak, they will kill us’
CCMA case increases from national minimum wage
Things I Never Said I Would Do Until I Became A Parent
The World of Advertising and Creativity
The SIU and NPA in the spotlight
MPs get an update from the Education Dept on plans to introduce a General Education Certificate (GEC)
Former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial has been postponed to 2020
Shooting the breeze
Travel Feature - Time travel with four of SA's best train trips.
Adventure Holiday Destinations
Naked Scientist
Friday Profile with Wynton Marsalis.
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption' International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship. 14 October 2019 8:25 AM
View all World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
View all Sport
'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament' EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday. 15 October 2019 1:37 PM
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. 15 October 2019 1:26 PM
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson. 15 October 2019 10:49 AM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine. 15 October 2019 1:34 PM
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. 15 October 2019 1:26 PM
Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning. 15 October 2019 10:52 AM
View all Local
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health. 15 October 2019 12:04 PM
3 tips to avoid viruses on your phone Beware of downloading little-known free apps as they may harbour viruses and malware says tech expert Alistair Fairweather. 15 October 2019 7:30 AM
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais. 14 October 2019 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CCMA says cases are piling up linked to national minimum wage The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws. 15 October 2019 1:27 PM
Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week. 15 October 2019 11:46 AM
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson. 15 October 2019 10:49 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price

15 October 2019 11:46 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Stocks
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Mr Price
Shares
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
equities
Mergence Investment Managers
Nolwandle Mthombeni
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week.

Every Monday on The Money Show an investment professional shares her or his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield.

Nolwandle Mthombeni (Investment Analyst at Mergence Investment Managers) reckons that this is where the money’s at, right now:

  • Standard Bank

  • Mr Price

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price


15 October 2019 11:46 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Stocks
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Mr Price
Shares
Personal finance
investing
investments
stock picks
equities
Mergence Investment Managers
Nolwandle Mthombeni

More from MyMoney Online

hourglass-with-cash-moneyjpg

5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late

14 October 2019 2:48 PM

It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

big-mac-indexpng

Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world

14 October 2019 1:11 PM

If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-piggy-bankjpg

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

growthjpg

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lending-moneyjpg

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-refundjpg

How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)

9 October 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Baines, author of "How to Get a Sars Refund for Small Businesses".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diseasepng

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stock-picksjpg

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (by former Cadiz CEO Shawn Stockigt)

8 October 2019 9:47 AM

Stockigt shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

debit-cardjpeg

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'

Local

Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored

Local

Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC

Local

EWN Highlights

It makes no sense: Zuma on why he's appealing High Court ruling

15 October 2019 12:47 PM

DA public spats in CT spark concerns

15 October 2019 12:18 PM

UN Refugee Agency head to conclude SA visit amid concerns by foreign nationals

15 October 2019 12:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA