Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price
Every Monday on The Money Show an investment professional shares her or his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield.
Nolwandle Mthombeni (Investment Analyst at Mergence Investment Managers) reckons that this is where the money’s at, right now:
-
Standard Bank
-
Mr Price
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price
