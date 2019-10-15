DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The Department of Basic Education has briefed Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate.
The certificate will be given to students who want to leave school in grade nine.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga last month said school-leavers should be allowed to choose from the academic stream, technical stream or vocational stream.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show, Democratic Alliance (DA) basic education shadow minister Nomsa Marchesi says they were told about the objectives of the GEC.
They are looking at reducing the drop-out rate because it is extremely high.Nomsa Marchesi, DA shadow minister - Basic Education
We have a high failure rate as well from grade one. What we heard today is that we have a very high failure rate and that is because of the foundation phase.Nomsa Marchesi, DA shadow minister - Basic Education
Marchesi says the focus should be on the foundation phase.
My issue with this is that our foundation phase is very weak and I think that is where the crux of the matter is.Nomsa Marchesi, DA shadow minister - Basic Education
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
