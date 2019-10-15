CCMA says cases are piling up linked to national minimum wage
The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says its caseload has increased in the past year.
This is mostly due to the large-scale job losses in several sectors of the economy as well as the implementation of the national minimum wage laws.
The CCMA tabled its 2018/9 annual report on Monday.
CCMA executive director Cameron Morajane says the commission and the Department Labour are jointly responsible in ensuring the implementation of the national minimum wage
The CCMA has been made the custodian of ensuring that the minimum wage is being implemented.Cameron Morajane, executive director of the CCMA
Morajane says the increased caseload has put some strain on the commission's resources.
He explains that the department has provided the CCMA with some additional funding to manage the caseload.
The direct impact that the national minimum wage has had on the CCMA [can be seen] in our caseload. It has added a new angle into our caseload.Cameron Morajane, executive director of the CCMA
It's not just about the minimum wage, it's also about the cases that arise from the Basic Conditions of Employment Act when people have not been paid certain monies.Cameron Morajane, executive director of the CCMA
