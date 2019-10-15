Despite today saying he wants to appeal last week’s judgment refusing him a permanent stay of prosecution, former president Jacob Zuma is ready to go to trial says his lawyer.

Zuma has been ready to face this trial for over 14 years. We are heartened to know that the state is finally ready to start the trial. Advocate Buthelezi, Zuma's lawyer

RELATED: Zuma's legal roadmap 14 years on as corruption trial finally gets underway

Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.

On Tuesday the High Court agreed to postpone the trial until February of next year.

#JacobZuma closes his short address to supporters with his signature song: Mshini Wami. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OGkaT73TzB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

Prosecutor Billy Downer told the court they would be opposing Zuma's leave to appeal Friday's decision.

The state obviously will be opposing such applications. Billy Downer, State Prosecutor

There’s a smaller crowd outside court. Supporters of #JacobZuma say they were sabotaged as some busses transporting supporters were cancelled in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/pEMUVt7I4v — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

Outside court Zuma told his supporters he was being targetted because of the colour of his skin.

He says that as a black person he has been shown that he will suffer until eternity. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

RELATED: Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'

Listen to the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black

'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament' EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday. Read More arrow_forward

Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson. Read More arrow_forward

Philippi Horticultural Area campaign baffled why CoCT adamant on development Chairperson of PHA Nazeer Sonday says if the development goes ahead the negative impact on the area will be severe. Read More arrow_forward

Zuma's legal roadmap 14 years on as corruption trial finally gets underway EWN reporter Clement Manyathela outlines the long road former president, Jacob Zuma has walked regarding his corruption charges. Read More arrow_forward

Aarto draft regulations could end up being challenged in court Justice Project South Africa says the regulations are inconsistent with the Constitution and may lead to legal action Read More arrow_forward

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed to April 2020 The slain politician's close friend Thabiso Zulu gives reasons as to why the case is being scheduled for next year. Read More arrow_forward

Fees Must Fall's Cekeshe 'very disheartened until Ngcukaitobi took on case' Activist Busisiwe Seabe says convicted activist Kanya Cekeshe received ill-advised council from his former lawyer to plead guilty. Read More arrow_forward

'Recordings prove Moyane knew SARS unit wasn't rogue' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the recordings that have come to light show that the Sars rogue unit narrative is false Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics' Analyst Xolani Dube says upcoming trial not so much about the individual, as the organisation which allowed him so much power. Read More arrow_forward

Gordhan 'aggrieved' by 'nonsensical' Survé raid allegations On Wednesday media boss Iqbal Survé claimed Pravin Gordhan was behind a raid on his Sekunjalo Investment Holdings offices. Read More arrow_forward

