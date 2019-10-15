Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Despite today saying he wants to appeal last week’s judgment refusing him a permanent stay of prosecution, former president Jacob Zuma is ready to go to trial says his lawyer.
Zuma has been ready to face this trial for over 14 years. We are heartened to know that the state is finally ready to start the trial.Advocate Buthelezi, Zuma's lawyer
RELATED: Zuma's legal roadmap 14 years on as corruption trial finally gets underway
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.
On Tuesday the High Court agreed to postpone the trial until February of next year.
#JacobZuma closes his short address to supporters with his signature song: Mshini Wami. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OGkaT73TzB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
Prosecutor Billy Downer told the court they would be opposing Zuma's leave to appeal Friday's decision.
The state obviously will be opposing such applications.Billy Downer, State Prosecutor
There’s a smaller crowd outside court. Supporters of #JacobZuma say they were sabotaged as some busses transporting supporters were cancelled in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/pEMUVt7I4v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
Outside court Zuma told his supporters he was being targetted because of the colour of his skin.
He says that as a black person he has been shown that he will suffer until eternity.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
RELATED: Zuma trial: 'We are dealing with the godfather of South African politics'
Listen to the full interview below:
This article first appeared on 702 : Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
