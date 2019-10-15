Members of the Special Investigating Authority (SIU) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are presenting 2018/19 annual reports on Tuesday.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis to give more insight into the story.

The SIU will give its annual report later today. What we heard is the head of the NPA Shamila Batohi reporting on the past financial year's annual report. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Batohi has told Parliament that the challenges that the NPA face are enormous, Davis reports.

The challenges include the budget, as the NPA is desperate for funds. She says because of budgetary constraints the NPA has been unable to fill posts. Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full interview:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament'