Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers

Voting is underway for Mozambique's 2019 presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections.

More than 13-million people have been registered to vote in 13 districts with more than 20,000 voting stations.

South Africa is one of the nine countries that are assisting the diaspora in voting but in some stations ballot papers have not arrived.

Mozambican national in Benoni in the East Rand, Abie says people have started leaving the voting station.

I am at the voting station at Tamboville and people have been standing here since 6am but there are no ballot papers. Nobody has voted because no ballot papers have arrived. Abie, Mozambican national in Benoni

Meanwhile, Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet reports from Mozambique that most voting stations opened on time.

Most polling stations opened in time in Mozambique but some problem were reported at a few polling stations due to late arrival of voting material. Paul Fauvet, English editor, Mozambique News Agency

In the far north, 10 polling stations could not open because of the Islamic insurgencies in parts of that province. Paul Fauvet, English editor, Mozambique News Agency

