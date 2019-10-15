Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world
Climate change activists from around the world will gather in Cape Town next year for the W12 Future of Water Conference 2019.
The event will bring together leaders from the 12 global cities that have faced the threat of running out of water.
Event organiser Pancho Campo a will play a leading role in coordinating the conference as its international relationship director.
Campo, a former tennis professional and Olympian, says he's devoted himself to raising awareness about climate change in order to leave a legacy for his children.
Former governor of drought-stricken California Arnold Schwarzenegger will headline the inaugural conference, joining other global leaders and water industry experts.
Arnold is the celebrity that will make the media but there are so many other speakers who are lesser-known who have a breadth of knowledge that's unbelievable.Pancho Campo, International relationship director - W12 Future of Water Conference 2019
California has had massive droughts. I think there's a lot to be learned from what was implemented in California.Pancho Campo, International relationship director - W12 Future of Water Conference 2019
The W12 Future of Water Conference 2019 is expected to boost the Cape's economy by R12.8 million, according to local tourism, trade and investment agency Wesgro.
The event will take place from 27 January until 31 January 2020 in the Mother City.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
