Child law expert describes how children should be heard in custody battles

Child law expert Karabo Ozah says that lawyers who represent children in civil matters, such as custody cases, have a duty to reflect children's voices.

Ozah, the director of the Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria, says children have the constitutional right to legal representation in civil matters that affects them directly.

RELATED: The warning signs of parental alienation

There are currently two models of legal representation for children in South Africa: client-directed legal representation and best-interests legal representation.

During most child custody cases that involve minors, a curator ad litem is appointed to determine what will be best for the child.

A curator ad litem refers to a legal representative appointed by a court to represent the best interests of a person who cannot make decisions for themselves.

Ozah says the legal representative is then required to submit a report to the court recommending what is in the best interest of the children based on an assessment of the facts.

In other cases, lawyers can stand to directly represent the expressed wishes of the child or children.

When children are a bit younger, you become a curator ad litem, so you are like a best interest attorney. Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

We have even represented children directly who say they don't want to live with their parent. Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

According to Ozah, the Children's Act does not specify any age at which a child's opinion should be considered in court.

Instead, the legislation only refers to a child's development and maturity.

She says it is important for lawyers to obsereve a child's interaction with their parents or guardians when involved in a custody case.

There's nothing that says at you can't listen to a child at age four of five. It's how you do it and how you present it to the court that is very important. Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

It's quite serious and important work that attorneys who represent children do. Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

Legal Aid South Africa and the Centre for Child Law have developed a guideline on the legal representation of children in civil matters.

Ozah fielded other questions about parental rights and legal cases.

Listen to the entire conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: