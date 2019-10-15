Child law expert describes how children should be heard in custody battles

Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
National Obesity Week and heart health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 11:32
Adventure Holiday Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer - Deputy Editor for Getaway Magazine
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:07
Parental Alienation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janine Boltman - Advocate of the High Court and Member of the National Bar Council
Tomorrow at 08:07
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Tomorrow at 08:22
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Mayor of Joburg and his response to the DA debacle
Older women preying on young boys
In the legal Corner - Parental and Custody Battles and issues
Cars with Melinda Ferguson
Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros
15 October 2019.
How it works – Trade Wars
Africa Business Focus: Where to Invest in Africa 2020.
Heroes and Zeroes.
50 companies blacklisted after EOH finds almost R1bn in fake work and overbiling.
Can the SA economy recover what it lost in the Zuma and state capture years?
The Markets Commentary.
Returning Africa's largest asset manager to its former glory after years of mismanagement.
SA-animated Zog up for International Emmy
UP and CSIR study reveals plant vaccines could save poultry industry
Thulani Dlomo being dismissed by the state security agency
Hard Drive: Samsung Galaxy Fold - is it worth the price tag?
Bridal couple ask for donations instead of gifts to help settle Rhodes University student debt
Handbag & Cubby Hole: THEN vs Handbag & Cubby Hole: NOW
The state is ready, but will Zuma’s cash crunch stall the case?
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption' International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship. 14 October 2019 8:25 AM
View all World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
View all Sport
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament' EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday. 15 October 2019 1:37 PM
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. 15 October 2019 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
View all Opinion
[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses. 15 October 2019 6:09 PM
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
View all Local
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
The warning signs of parental alienation Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’ 15 October 2019 3:29 PM
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health. 15 October 2019 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
CCMA says cases linked to national minimum wage are piling up The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws. 15 October 2019 1:27 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

Child law expert describes how children should be heard in custody battles

15 October 2019 4:58 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Legal Aid SA
Court
The Centre for Child Law
custody battle
minors
custody
legal representation of children
A legal expert explains the current models of legal representation for children in South Africa.

Child law expert Karabo Ozah says that lawyers who represent children in civil matters, such as custody cases, have a duty to reflect children's voices.

Ozah, the director of the Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria, says children have the constitutional right to legal representation in civil matters that affects them directly.

RELATED: The warning signs of parental alienation

There are currently two models of legal representation for children in South Africa: client-directed legal representation and best-interests legal representation.

During most child custody cases that involve minors, a curator ad litem is appointed to determine what will be best for the child.

A curator ad litem refers to a legal representative appointed by a court to represent the best interests of a person who cannot make decisions for themselves.

Ozah says the legal representative is then required to submit a report to the court recommending what is in the best interest of the children based on an assessment of the facts.

In other cases, lawyers can stand to directly represent the expressed wishes of the child or children.

When children are a bit younger, you become a curator ad litem, so you are like a best interest attorney.

Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

We have even represented children directly who say they don't want to live with their parent.

Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

According to Ozah, the Children's Act does not specify any age at which a child's opinion should be considered in court.

Instead, the legislation only refers to a child's development and maturity.

She says it is important for lawyers to obsereve a child's interaction with their parents or guardians when involved in a custody case.

There's nothing that says at you can't listen to a child at age four of five. It's how you do it and how you present it to the court that is very important.

Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

It's quite serious and important work that attorneys who represent children do.

Karabo Ozah, Director, Centre of Child Law at the University of Pretoria

Legal Aid South Africa and the Centre for Child Law have developed a guideline on the legal representation of children in civil matters.

Ozah fielded other questions about parental rights and legal cases.

Listen to the entire conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


15 October 2019 4:58 PM
by
Tags:
Parenting
Legal Aid SA
Court
The Centre for Child Law
custody battle
minors
custody
legal representation of children

Trending

'There was a power abuse in the Bishops' teacher sexual affair case'

Local

How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)

Business Lifestyle

Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Hong Kong leader rules out concessions in face of escalating violence

15 October 2019 8:30 PM

Zimbabwe's govt workers stay home as wages evaporate

15 October 2019 8:26 PM

Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favour

15 October 2019 8:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Events
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA