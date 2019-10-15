It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?

Streaming issues? Report here
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
National Obesity Week and heart health
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Richard Nethononda - Professor of Cardiology at Chris Hani Baragwanath
Today at 11:32
Adventure Holiday Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Catherine Hofmeyer - Deputy Editor for Getaway Magazine
Today at 11:45
The World of Advertising and Creativity
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 14:07
Parental Alienation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Janine Boltman - Advocate of the High Court and Member of the National Bar Council
Tomorrow at 08:07
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Tomorrow at 08:22
Mental Health
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Romi Kaplan - Co-founder and counsellor at The Counselling Hub
Mayor of Joburg and his response to the DA debacle
Older women preying on young boys
In the legal Corner - Parental and Custody Battles and issues
Cars with Melinda Ferguson
Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros
15 October 2019.
How it works – Trade Wars
Africa Business Focus: Where to Invest in Africa 2020.
Heroes and Zeroes.
50 companies blacklisted after EOH finds almost R1bn in fake work and overbiling.
Can the SA economy recover what it lost in the Zuma and state capture years?
The Markets Commentary.
Returning Africa's largest asset manager to its former glory after years of mismanagement.
SA-animated Zog up for International Emmy
UP and CSIR study reveals plant vaccines could save poultry industry
Thulani Dlomo being dismissed by the state security agency
Hard Drive: Samsung Galaxy Fold - is it worth the price tag?
Bridal couple ask for donations instead of gifts to help settle Rhodes University student debt
Handbag & Cubby Hole: THEN vs Handbag & Cubby Hole: NOW
The state is ready, but will Zuma’s cash crunch stall the case?
Up Next:
See full line-up
Latest World
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers. 14 October 2019 12:07 PM
'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption' International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship. 14 October 2019 8:25 AM
There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwe... 14 October 2019 5:05 PM
Boks could secure comfortable win against Japan, predicts Krige The Springboks are up against Japan on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup. 14 October 2019 4:38 PM
Kipchoge's pacing squad all set as he gets ready to break two-hour marathon mark Australian runner Patrick Tiernan is part of Eliud Kipchoge's 41-member pacing squad and says he's optimistic about the attempt. 11 October 2019 5:50 PM
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
'Budgetary constraints mean NPA can't fill posts, Batohi tells Parliament' EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis gives an update on the SIU and NPA annual reports presented on Tuesday. 15 October 2019 1:37 PM
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. 15 October 2019 1:26 PM
Rugby is having more than a moment. Next stop? The US and (not kidding) China Rugby is certainly on the up, says the green-blooded Dr Michael Goldman (Sport Management Program, University of San Francisco). 10 October 2019 1:17 PM
[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list) Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019. 9 October 2019 1:02 PM
Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how… Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions. 3 October 2019 2:03 PM
[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses. 15 October 2019 6:09 PM
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. 15 October 2019 4:52 PM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
The warning signs of parental alienation Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’ 15 October 2019 3:29 PM
Cardiologist warns of conditions and diseases linked to obesity The heart doctor explains how obesity can negatively impact on people's health. 15 October 2019 12:04 PM
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium' Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium. 15 October 2019 5:13 PM
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month) Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger. 15 October 2019 3:36 PM
CCMA says cases linked to national minimum wage are piling up The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws. 15 October 2019 1:27 PM
It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?

15 October 2019 4:48 PM
by
Tags:
Volkswagen
brand
VW
logo
John Maytham asks what's behind Volkswagen's new-look logo...

It's arguably one of the most well-recognised logos in motoring, but Volkswagen is changing things up with the introduction of its latest brand identifier.

The German car manufacturer has unveiled its re-designed badge.

It looks like the VW logo from about 30 years ago.

Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media 

Jonathan Cherry of Cherryflava media says the new badge is more "digitally identifiable".

They wanted something flatter, so the new logo is very similar (to the previous logo), but it's a 2D version without all of the fancy embossings.

Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media 

According to Cherry, three-dimensional shapes are not ideal for digital media nor, it seems, for the cars they'll be afixed to.

What they're looking for it an opportunity to apply the logo onto a bonnet which is grill-less.

Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media 

Find out more about VW's brand identity overhaul by clicking below:


180201 Water crisis

Cape Town to host leading experts from water-scarce cities around the world

15 October 2019 3:33 PM

Cape Town will host a major global conference on climate change at the start of 2020. Event's organiser explains what to expect.

191015mozgif

Mozambicans in Benoni still waiting for ballot papers

15 October 2019 2:00 PM

Mozambique News Agency English editor Paul Fauvet says most polling stations in Mozambique opened on time.

eulicidjpg

There's a 'new era of marathon running' thanks to performance-enhancing shoes

14 October 2019 5:05 PM

Is it all in the shoes? It's believed that pro athletes are able to run up to two minutes faster, thanks to developments in footwear.

masons-freemasonry-symbol-pixabay-2022392-960-720png

Freemason member shares the truth about Freemasonry and its 400-year-old society

14 October 2019 12:07 PM

When did it all begin, is it a religious cult, and how does one become a member? Scottish Freemason Robert L D Cooper answers.

guptas-zumajpg

'I think SA institutions are strong enough to root out corruption'

14 October 2019 8:25 AM

International relations expert Professor John Stremlau says SA and the US have a strong working relationship.

180220-guptas-atuledjpg

All eyes on UAE and India after US moves to sanction Guptas

11 October 2019 3:54 PM

News24 editor Adriaan Basson says he's interested to see if other foreign jurisdictions will co-operate with SA and US authorities.

typhoon-hagibispng

Rugby World Cup: Super Typhoon Hagibis shaping up to be the strongest since 1958

11 October 2019 2:04 PM

Japan's Meteorological Agency warns it could bring as much rain as 1958’s Typhoon Kanogawa that left 1200 people dead.

blog-laptop-internetjpg

German synagogue attacker 'was on far-right internet platforms'

11 October 2019 11:29 AM

A correspondent from German news outlet Deutsche Welle offers the latest reports following the deadly incident.

zebra-stripped-cows-studyjpg

Cows painted with Zebra stripes to ward off flies - and bizarrely, it works!

11 October 2019 9:56 AM

Researchers in Japan have found that camouflaging cattle with Zebra-like white stripes deters biting flies and makes cows stress less.

Jacob Zuma atul gupta

Guptas, Salim Essa cannot do business with us, says US government

10 October 2019 5:15 PM

U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa for "their involvement in corruption in South Africa".

