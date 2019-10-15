It's VW, but not as you know it - Why did Volkswagen change its logo?

It's arguably one of the most well-recognised logos in motoring, but Volkswagen is changing things up with the introduction of its latest brand identifier.

The German car manufacturer has unveiled its re-designed badge.

It looks like the VW logo from about 30 years ago. Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media

VW changed their logo and no one noticed.. pic.twitter.com/MVHjC78KZB — LET'S X4LY8 (@TysonFREE) October 13, 2019

Jonathan Cherry of Cherryflava media says the new badge is more "digitally identifiable".

They wanted something flatter, so the new logo is very similar (to the previous logo), but it's a 2D version without all of the fancy embossings. Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media

According to Cherry, three-dimensional shapes are not ideal for digital media nor, it seems, for the cars they'll be afixed to.

What they're looking for it an opportunity to apply the logo onto a bonnet which is grill-less. Jonathan Cherry, Director - Cherryflava Media

The history of the #VW logo from 1937 to today



So interesting to see how the logo has evolvedhttps://t.co/ux8QBBH0s0#design — Sticker Gizmo (@StickerGizmo) October 10, 2019

Find out more about VW's brand identity overhaul by clicking below: