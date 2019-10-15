Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium'

A Cape Town duo is mobilising in an effort to save Newlands Stadium from potential demolition.

According to reports, the stadium will be demolished in 2021 following a deal between Western Province Rugby Football Union and Investec.

RELATED: Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports

Plumstead residents Leigh Bartlett and Ellen Fedele have created a Facebook page and a petition on change.org in an effort to put a stop to the stadium's closure.

Fedele is in favour of preserving the historic stadium and simply renovating outdated infrastructure.

It's an iconic stadium... I believe it is worth saving. Ellen Fedele, Founder of Save Newlands Stadium movement

The Facebook group titled Save Newlands Stadium is open to comments and suggestions.

Newlands and Investec have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations that the stadium will be replaced with residential and retail properties built on the site.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses. Read More arrow_forward

'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial' Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February. Read More arrow_forward

The warning signs of parental alienation Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’ Read More arrow_forward

DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine. Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges. Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning. Read More arrow_forward

Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson. Read More arrow_forward

Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says. Read More arrow_forward

A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions. Read More arrow_forward

'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point' Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape. Read More arrow_forward

