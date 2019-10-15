Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium'
A Cape Town duo is mobilising in an effort to save Newlands Stadium from potential demolition.
According to reports, the stadium will be demolished in 2021 following a deal between Western Province Rugby Football Union and Investec.
RELATED: Newlands Rugby Stadium to be demolished - reports
Plumstead residents Leigh Bartlett and Ellen Fedele have created a Facebook page and a petition on change.org in an effort to put a stop to the stadium's closure.
Fedele is in favour of preserving the historic stadium and simply renovating outdated infrastructure.
It's an iconic stadium... I believe it is worth saving.Ellen Fedele, Founder of Save Newlands Stadium movement
The Facebook group titled Save Newlands Stadium is open to comments and suggestions.
Newlands and Investec have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations that the stadium will be replaced with residential and retail properties built on the site.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine
The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses.Read More
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial'
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February.Read More
The warning signs of parental alienation
Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’Read More
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored
One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC
More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says.Read More
A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded
Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions.Read More
'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape.Read More
More from Business
How to save and buy an island (you need only R2000 per month)
Saving money on boring stuff such as a car can allow you to do really outrageous and courageous stuff, says Sam Beckbessinger.Read More
CCMA says cases linked to national minimum wage are piling up
The CCMA reports that there's been an increased caseload which has arisen from disputes linked to the national minimum wage laws.Read More
Why Mergence Investment Managers is buying Standard Bank and Mr Price
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks investment analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni to share her stock picks of the week.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Clicks and Dis-Chem join Wellness Warehouse in stocking CBD oil (dagga oil)
Outlawed and stigmatised for 90 years; dagga-products are making their way into pharmacies across the country.Read More
5 retirement saving tips for those who left it late
It’s better to start late than never! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeanette Marais.Read More
Believe it, or not – the cost of living in SA is amongst the lowest in the world
If only we earned more – we’d be rich! Kieno Kammies interviews Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse.Read More
This company turns recycled stones into tree-free, waterproof paper
Tree-free paper? Australian entrepreneurs Kevin Garcia and Jon Tse explain how their company produces paper without using timber.Read More
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sipho Hotstix Mabuse about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'
You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.Read More