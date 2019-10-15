[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine
It's hoped a new tobacco plant-based bird flu vaccine developed by the University of Pretoria and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research could save the poultry industry.
Traditionally vaccines are grown in embryonated chicken eggs which Prof Celia Abolnik of the University of Pretoria says can be quite a cumbersome system.
The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses.
What's groundbreaking about our study is its the first time it's been tested and proven in chickens.Celia Abolnik, Professor and Head of the Poultry Health and Production Research Chair at the University of Pretoria
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Capetonians create petition and Facebook page calling to 'Save Newlands Stadium'
Two Cape Town residents have started a petition against this possible demolition of the iconic stadium.Read More
'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial'
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges; the trial has been postponed until February.Read More
The warning signs of parental alienation
Parental alienation is now officially recognised by the World Health Organisation as a ‘caregiver-child relationship problem.’Read More
DA basic education shadow minister calls for strengthening of foundation phase
The department briefed members of Parliament about the proposed General Education Certificate for grade nine.Read More
Zuma trial postponed until 2020, says he is targetted because he is black
Zuma is facing fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges.Read More
Capetonians awake to loud explosions in Constantia, as Alphen cannons restored
One of the owners of the Alphen Estate Alex Cloete, explains the blasts heard in Constantia early on Tuesday morning.Read More
Decade of corruption under Jacob Zuma cost SA up to R1tr – Cyril Ramaphosa
It was shocking and astonishing to hear the President talk about such a high figure, says Financial Times reporter Tom Wilson.Read More
Drunken driving causes 60% of Western Cape road deaths, says MEC
More than a thousand drunken drivers were arrested by authorities the Western Cape in the past six months, the Transport MEC says.Read More
A Timeline: How the case against convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow unfolded
Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a child in a Dros restaurant. He could face a life sentence for his premeditated actions.Read More
'Absence of drinking water in the Karoo has reached crisis point'
Maverick Citizen senior journalist Estelle Ellis details her report about the drought in the Eastern Cape.Read More