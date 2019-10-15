[LISTEN] UP scientists develop groundbreaking plant-based bird flu vaccine

It's hoped a new tobacco plant-based bird flu vaccine developed by the University of Pretoria and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research could save the poultry industry.

Traditionally vaccines are grown in embryonated chicken eggs which Prof Celia Abolnik of the University of Pretoria says can be quite a cumbersome system.

The new vaccine is designed to bypass some of the risks involved with using traditional live vaccine viruses.

What's groundbreaking about our study is its the first time it's been tested and proven in chickens. Celia Abolnik, Professor and Head of the Poultry Health and Production Research Chair at the University of Pretoria

