SAHPRA clears the air on cannabis cultivation commercial licences

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) says it has not issued any commercial licence for the cultivation of cannabis.

Current legislation does not permit SAHPRA to issue licences for the cultivation of cannabis for non-medicinal commercial purposes, including use in food products.

On Monday, Polkadraai Strawberry farm in Stellenbosch co-owner Leslie Zettler told Refilwe Moloto that the licence it received will permit them to use to dagga for anti-anxiety medication and in food supplements.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SAHPRA's head of Names and Scheduling Unit Momeena Omarjee about the matter.

The authorisation was issued to them for the cultivation of cannabis solely for the purposes of medicinal use. Momeena Omarjee, Head of Names and Scheduling Unit, SAHPRA

It does not speak to the commercial cultivation for non-medicinal use or for purposes of research. Momeena Omarjee, Head of Names and Scheduling Unit, SAHPRA

Omarjee says the five positive recommendations for the granting of licences to cultivate cannabis is for medicinal use only.

The sites have met the subscribed recommended in the guidelines that have been implemented and published. Momeena Omarjee, Head of Names and Scheduling Unit, SAHPRA

They all have the same authorisation permit and the same positive recommendation for the cultivation of medicinal use. Momeena Omarjee, Head of Names and Scheduling Unit, SAHPRA

