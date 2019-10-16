[WATCH] Irish prankster sends a message to his mates from the grave
Irishman Shay Bradley's dying wish was to play a recorded message from his grave and his daughter Andrea obliged.
The mourners were taken aback when they heard Shay's voice from the coffin lowered into the grave knocking on wood and asking to be let out.
It was all a big prank and something he had always wanted to make happen after he died.
My dad's dying wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear 😉 and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! I will love you forever 😘😘#shayslastlaughAndrea Bradley, Shay's daughter
Watch the video below:
Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
