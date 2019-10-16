Suicide survivor Daryll Brown opens up about depression and attempted suicide
South Africa’s suicide rate is higher than the global average rate.
According to the World Health Organisation, in 2016, South Africa recorded 6,476 suicides, which translates into a rate of 12.8 people per 100,000.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to a suicide survivor and an ambassador for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Daryll Brown and Romi Kaplan who is a member of the Steering Committee and counsellor at the Counselling Hub.
Brown shares his story that led to his suicide attempt at the age of 26 and how life has been like after attending therapy sessions.
I felt everyone would be better off without me and I felt so tired waiting for this one day when everything might be okay.Daryll Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
In 2013, Brown lost both his legs in a suicide attempt when he jumped in front of an underground train in London.
He says after the incident he still felt the same.
I was very angry at the universe and I thought I couldn't handle life before, how am I going to handle it now without both legs?Daryll Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
I got so much support from my friends and my family afterwards and I was diagnosed with depression finally and I started attending therapy. I never spoke to anyone about my depression before, I thought everyone is dealing with their stuff why can't I?Daryll Brown, Ambassador - South African Depression and Anxiety Group
The Counselling Hub co-founder Romi Kaplan says the first session with a therapist is where the relationship is formed.
In that space, you are able to be authentic because sometimes we feel like we can't speak openly with those around us and that therapy session gives us that chance.Romi Kaplan, Co-founder - The Counselling Hub
It so much easier to do your work with someone and when you speak it out loud you are thinking out loud and you are able to see the different fixes you have gotten yourself into.Romi Kaplan, Co-founder - The Counselling Hub
Listen to the full discussion below...
