[WARNING] Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding today
Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding today (Wednesday), as it’s experiencing a severe shortage of capacity.
Watch this space; more information to follow shortly.
(Also, read: “Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town”)
#PowerAlert Due to a shortage of capacity stage 2 loadshedding is to be implemented from 9 am to 11pm today. Media statement with more details to follow @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofJoburgZA @CityofCT @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @SAgovnews— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 16, 2019
This article first appeared on 702 : [WARNING] Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding today
